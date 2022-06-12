Woman pleads guilty to providing fellow Santa Rita Jail inmate with fatal fentanyl

A woman from San Leandro pleaded guilty on Friday in federal court to two counts of distributing fentanyl that resulted in the death of an inmate in Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

Kameron Patricia Reid, 38, was incarcerated in May 2021 and admitted to distributing fentanyl to other inmates; she had hidden the narcotic inside a body cavity, authorities said.

On May 16, 2021, she gave two inmates fentanyl and watched them snort it. Shortly thereafter, they both appeared intoxicated and Victim 1 lapsed into unconsciousness and became motionless near her bunk, the DOJ said. In order to avoid getting in trouble, Reid admitted that she did not notify anyone in the jail that Victim 1 appeared to have overdosed. Instead, she flushed any remaining fentanyl she had down the toilet, she said in her plea agreement.

Eventually another inmate called for assistance for Victim 1 after several hours. Paramedics arrived but she was pronounced dead.

Investigators said that Reid lied to them about her involvement in the woman's death. In her plea agreement, she admitted that the fentanyl that she gave Victim 1 had killed her.