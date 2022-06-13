BART approves two-year budget with planned service, fare increases

BART's governing board unanimously approved its budget for the coming fiscal year on Thursday as well as a preliminary budget for the following 2023-24 fiscal year.

The balanced budget includes the use of $313.6 million in federal COVID-19 emergency funding in the 2022-23 fiscal year as the transit agency continues to recover from its ridership plummeting due to the pandemic.

BART officials elected to switch to a rolling two-year budget approval process this year in an effort to improve the agency's long-term financial planning.

As part of the budget, BART will increase fares by 3.4% systemwide, an increase that was initially planned to go into effect Jan. 1, 2022, in an effort to keep up with inflation. BART officials noted that the 3.4% increase remains below current inflation levels.

According to BART officials, the average fare cost will increase 15 cents to $3.78. BART riders pay an average of 28 cents per mile traveled throughout the transit system, according to BART assistant general manager for performance and budget Pamela Herhold.