Community Briefs: Crow Canyon widening project | 'Kidchella' is back | Summer youth bus pass | Movies and music in Danville

Drought-resistant landscaping is also set to be a feature of the project, as well as updated traffic lights and signals.

The project is required under the Dougherty Valley settlement agreement, with developer funds being allocated specifically for the project. Upon completion, construction is set to result in an additional lane in each direction on Crow Canyon Road between Alcosta Boulevard and St. George Road, as well as additional space for pedestrians and bikers, and upgrades in alignment with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Officials are encouraging drivers in the area to use alternative routes such as Dougherty or Bollinger Canyon roads, or Alcosta Boulevard to avoid delays. The affected areas will be under a construction speed limit of 30 miles per hour along Crow Canyon Road, with only one lane open in each direction.

The city of San Ramon is kicking off construction on the Crow Canyon Widening Project in the area between Alcosta Boulevard and St. George Road this week.

The second show is scheduled for July 13, also at the Town Green, with Caribbean music from Asheba.

The event is set to be held over the course of two performances, with the first slated for Wednesday, at the Town Green. Wednesday's performance will be from The Raytones, headed by Ray the Rhino, who will also mingle with participants.

The project is set to be completed by fall 2023. More information is available here .

The $30 pass is effective from June 1 through Aug. 31 on all three transit agencies, for young people 6 to 18 years old.

Story time in the library is scheduled ahead of both noon performances, at 11:15 a.m. on show days. Following the shows, participants are invited to arts and crafts activities and a story walk.

Attendees for both movies and music are encouraged to bring picnic items such as blankets, chairs, and food, with local businesses also offering food options for purchase during the events.

The first three musical performances are set for Oak Hill Park, with the final performance on Aug. 6 scheduled for the Town Green. All shows are set to run from 6 p.m through 8 p.m.

The first of the "Music in the Park" shows is set for June 25 with '90s tribute band Mad About You, followed by Latin rockers FLO (Funky Latin Orchestra) on July 9, and CCSEGER, a Creedence Clearwater and Bob Seger tribute band on July 23, and contemporary musicians Beat Frequency on August 6.

All films are tentatively set to begin at 7:50 p.m., depending on how much daylight remains. Crafts and other activities are scheduled to begin ahead of the screenings at 6:30 p.m. on show nights.

The first event is slated to be a screening of "Spiderman: No Way Home" at the Town Green on Friday, followed by a July 1 screening of "Mighty Ducks" on July 1; "Soul" on July 15, and "Cinderella" on July 29.

The Town of Danville is set to see the return of free summer entertainment options "Moonlight Movies" and "Music in the Park" in the coming weeks.

Passes are available online, or through County Connections Mobile Lobby, which is stationed at different locations across the county through the month. More information is available here .

Community Briefs: Crow Canyon widening project | 'Kidchella' is back | Summer youth bus pass | Movies and music in Danville