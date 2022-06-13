San Ramon: Council to discuss voluntary campaign spending limits

The San Ramon City Council is set Tuesday to consider a resolution that would maintain the same voluntary campaign spending limit for this year's mayoral race, while raising it slightly for the two council races in this November's election.

San Ramon's municipal election this year will be for mayor and council members for districts 2 and 4, seats that are currently held by Mayor Dave Hudson, councilmembers Mark Armstrong and Sabina Zafar, respectively.

"In previous elections, the recommended voluntary campaign expenditure limit was established by determining the number of registered voters, the price of postage, and an expenditure amount per registered voter," city clerk Christina Franco said in a staff report.

Under that rubric, the voluntary campaign contribution limit in 2020 was set at approximately $1.25 per registered voter, or $55,285 in total for the mayor's race, and approximately $2.25 per registered voter for council races.

With courts having ruled that no limits can be set on the amount spent by candidates during an election, unless those limits are voluntary, candidates in the District 1 council race were listed as the only ones going above the limit that year. Luz Gómez, who was defeated by Scott Perkins, spent approximately $2.78 per registered voter, with Perkins spending approximately $2.52 per registered voter.