SRVUSD board poised to extend contracts of Superintendent Malloy, cabinet members

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education is set to vote on renewing the contracts for Superintendent John Malloy and other high-level cabinet members on Tuesday evening.

Trustees will consider proposals to retain chief business officer Danny Hillman, as well as Keith Rogenski, assistant superintendent of human resources, and Christine Huajardo, assistant superintendent of educational services.

Currently, contracts for all three are set to expire in just over a year, on June 30 2023. If approved by the board, the addendum on the table for Tuesday's meeting would see them extended through the end of June 2024.

Trustees will also vote on extending the contract of Malloy, whose employment is currently set to expire at the end of July 2024, for an additional calendar year, through June 2025.

In addition to extending the contracts of the four administrators, the board will consider a 5% longevity raise for Huajardo, for a total cost of $14,300 from the general fund. The increase would put the salary for Huajardo's position as assistant superintendent of educational services at $249,395 annually. None of the other administrators are set to receive pay raises as part of these contract addenda.