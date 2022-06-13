News

SRVUSD board poised to extend contracts of Superintendent Malloy, cabinet members

Chief business officer, two assistant supes would see terms extended to 2024; Malloy's to 2025

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education is set to vote on renewing the contracts for Superintendent John Malloy and other high-level cabinet members on Tuesday evening.

Trustees will consider proposals to retain chief business officer Danny Hillman, as well as Keith Rogenski, assistant superintendent of human resources, and Christine Huajardo, assistant superintendent of educational services.

Currently, contracts for all three are set to expire in just over a year, on June 30 2023. If approved by the board, the addendum on the table for Tuesday's meeting would see them extended through the end of June 2024.

Trustees will also vote on extending the contract of Malloy, whose employment is currently set to expire at the end of July 2024, for an additional calendar year, through June 2025.

In addition to extending the contracts of the four administrators, the board will consider a 5% longevity raise for Huajardo, for a total cost of $14,300 from the general fund. The increase would put the salary for Huajardo's position as assistant superintendent of educational services at $249,395 annually. None of the other administrators are set to receive pay raises as part of these contract addenda.

The SRVUSD's next board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday (June 14) at 7 p.m. The agenda is available here.

In other business

* In a closed session ahead of the public meeting, district officials will consider a student expulsion, and the discipline dismissal or release of a public employee -- both of whom are unidentified.

They will also consider a number of public employee appointments for positions including an elementary principal, and a middle and high school assistant principal. Additionally, they will continue the performance evaluation process for Malloy and an assistant superintendent.

* The board members will consider adopting a Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP), following a required public hearing on the item at their last meeting on June 7, in which information on the actions and expenses included in the plan were provided.

"This report includes reflection on the greatest progress and identified needs that surfaced this school year as well as the district's vision for the next two years," according to a staff report from Huajardo, Hillman and Malloy on the item.

"This vision is explained through the action steps, metrics, and expected outcomes for each of the district's goals identified through stakeholder engagement with feedback from the community and staff," they continued.

The LCAP for 2022 through 2023 is the second in a three-year cycle.

