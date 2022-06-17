Tri-Valley's Chabot-Las Positas Trustee Ed Maduli dies

Edralin "Ed" Maduli, who represented the Tri-Valley on the Chabot-Las Positas Community College District Board of Trustees for the past six years, died on Sunday, the district confirmed late Wednesday afternoon.

A cause of death was not immediately revealed.

A retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force, Maduli followed a decorated military career with a long tenure in community college administration in Northern and Southern California, including as vice president of business services at Las Positas College in Livermore.

He was elected to the CLPCCD board as the representative for Trustee Area 7, incorporating Livermore and parts of eastern Dublin and southeastern San Ramon, in 2016 and earned a second full term in 2020 after running unchallenged. He served twice as president of the board.

"We will be forever grateful to Trustee Maduli for his dedication, expertise, and deep commitment to serving our communities," CLPCCD Board President Tim Sbranti, of Dublin, said in a statement. "It has been a privilege for me and for my fellow board members to work alongside Trustee Maduli. He will be greatly missed."