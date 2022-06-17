News

Tri-Valley's Chabot-Las Positas Trustee Ed Maduli dies

Area 7 rep since 2016, Maduli had decorated Air Force tenure before long community college career

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Edralin "Ed" Maduli, who represented the Tri-Valley on the Chabot-Las Positas Community College District Board of Trustees for the past six years, died on Sunday, the district confirmed late Wednesday afternoon.

A cause of death was not immediately revealed.

Edralin "Ed" Maduli. (Photo courtesy CLPCCD)

A retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force, Maduli followed a decorated military career with a long tenure in community college administration in Northern and Southern California, including as vice president of business services at Las Positas College in Livermore.

He was elected to the CLPCCD board as the representative for Trustee Area 7, incorporating Livermore and parts of eastern Dublin and southeastern San Ramon, in 2016 and earned a second full term in 2020 after running unchallenged. He served twice as president of the board.

"We will be forever grateful to Trustee Maduli for his dedication, expertise, and deep commitment to serving our communities," CLPCCD Board President Tim Sbranti, of Dublin, said in a statement. "It has been a privilege for me and for my fellow board members to work alongside Trustee Maduli. He will be greatly missed."

District Chancellor Ronald Gerhard added, "I have had the honor of knowing and working with Trustee Maduli in various capacities for over a decade. I am very saddened by his passing and will forever be appreciative of his impact to our district and colleges. The CLPCCD family offers our thoughts and support to the Maduli family at this time."

Maduli is survived by his wife Cyril, two children and four grandchildren. Details on memorial services are pending.

Maduli is the third CLPCCD trustee to die in office during the past three years. Castro Valley representative Donald "Dobie" Gelles died of congestive heart failure in May 2019, and Trustee Marshall Mitzman died from COVID-19 while in a recovery care center in Hayward early in the pandemic in April 2020.

Editor's note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

