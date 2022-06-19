FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccines for youngest children

Children under age 5 became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as this weekend, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave its approval Friday for the age group.

The FDA announced that it would amend its emergency use authorization for the vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, making both of them available to children as young as 6 months old.

This weekend, officials with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the recommendation to authorize the shots for the country's youngest children.

Toddlers and young children could begin receiving COVID vaccine doses by Monday or Tuesday as a result.

"Many parents, caregivers and clinicians have been waiting for a vaccine for younger children and this action will help protect those down to 6 months of age," FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said in a statement. "As we have seen with older age groups, we expect that the vaccines for younger children will provide protection from the most severe outcomes of COVID-19, such as hospitalization and death."