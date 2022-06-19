News

Smash-and-grab robbery hits Macy's in Walnut Creek

Police looking for three men who fled after stealing watches

by Bay City News Service

Police investigators in Walnut Creek are looking for the three men responsible for a smash-and-grab robbery at the Macy's store in Broadway Plaza.

The robbery occurred just before 11 a.m. Saturday at the store, located at 1320 Broadway Plaza, according to a Walnut Creek police spokesperson.

The suspects entered the store and took off with expensive watches after smashing display cases.

Afterward, the men sped away in a white, older model four-door Honda sedan.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Walnut Creek Police Department's anonymous tip line at 925-943-5865.

