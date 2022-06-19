Smash-and-grab robbery hits Macy's in Walnut Creek

Police investigators in Walnut Creek are looking for the three men responsible for a smash-and-grab robbery at the Macy's store in Broadway Plaza.

The robbery occurred just before 11 a.m. Saturday at the store, located at 1320 Broadway Plaza, according to a Walnut Creek police spokesperson.

The suspects entered the store and took off with expensive watches after smashing display cases.

Afterward, the men sped away in a white, older model four-door Honda sedan.

No one was injured during the robbery.