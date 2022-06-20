Danville council to vote on streetlight assessment fee

The Danville Town Council is set to consider approving the budget and assessment schedule recommended for the town's Street Lighting and Landscape Assessment District, following a public hearing on the item at Tuesday's regular meeting.

While the council isn't set to increase the amount for assessment fees levied in the next fiscal year, the public hearing is a legal requirement that must be fulfilled prior to an official vote on levying the assessment for the upcoming fiscal year.

Danville's SLAAD consists of what were previously several street lighting districts that were inherited from the county, then consolidated into a single district in 1983, prior to being expanded in 1987 to include landscaping on roadsides and medians, then parks and facilities maintenance in 1990. More recently, the district was ratified by Danville property owners in 1997, who also approved an increased assessment fee for services in 2003.

The council voted on April 5 to direct staff to prepare a preliminary engineer's report, as part of an annual process required by the state. The preliminary report was accepted as part of a resolution at their May 17 meeting, which included a declaration of intent to levy and collect fees for the upcoming fiscal year, following Tuesday's public hearing.

The SLAAD is made up of zones A and B -- which include properties that receive roadside landscape maintenance from the district -- along with Zone C, which consists of properties that benefit from street lighting, and Zone D, which consists of parcels benefiting from maintenance on park and community facilities.