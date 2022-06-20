News

Danville council to vote on streetlight assessment fee

Also: Commission appointments, police update, Alzheimer's Awareness Month

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 20, 2022, 4:52 pm
Time to read: about 2 minutes

The Danville Town Council is set to consider approving the budget and assessment schedule recommended for the town's Street Lighting and Landscape Assessment District, following a public hearing on the item at Tuesday's regular meeting.

While the council isn't set to increase the amount for assessment fees levied in the next fiscal year, the public hearing is a legal requirement that must be fulfilled prior to an official vote on levying the assessment for the upcoming fiscal year.

Danville's SLAAD consists of what were previously several street lighting districts that were inherited from the county, then consolidated into a single district in 1983, prior to being expanded in 1987 to include landscaping on roadsides and medians, then parks and facilities maintenance in 1990. More recently, the district was ratified by Danville property owners in 1997, who also approved an increased assessment fee for services in 2003.

The council voted on April 5 to direct staff to prepare a preliminary engineer's report, as part of an annual process required by the state. The preliminary report was accepted as part of a resolution at their May 17 meeting, which included a declaration of intent to levy and collect fees for the upcoming fiscal year, following Tuesday's public hearing.

The SLAAD is made up of zones A and B -- which include properties that receive roadside landscape maintenance from the district -- along with Zone C, which consists of properties that benefit from street lighting, and Zone D, which consists of parcels benefiting from maintenance on park and community facilities.

"Property owners are assessed based on the special benefit received from the improvements being maintained by the District," Dave Casteel, maintenance services director, said in a staff report prepared for Tuesday's meeting.

The total fee assessed to property owners depends on the benefit each receives under improvements and maintenance facilitated by the SAAD, with funds generated going toward the total costs for improvements under the district.

The assessment schedule on the table for Tuesday's meeting breaks down into four different scenarios, with fees ranging from zero to $179.50.

The Danville Town Council's next regular meeting is scheduled for Tuesday (June 21) at 5 p.m. The agenda is available here.

In other business

* In a special meeting at 1:45 p.m., council members will interview candidates for the town's Bicycle Advisory and Parks, Recreation, and Arts commissions, as well as the county's Library Commission. Appointments are set to be made at the regular meeting later in the day.

* Mayor Newell Arnerich will issue a proclamation declaring June as Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month.

* Danville Police Chief Allan Shields will present the department's quarterly update.

* Deputy town manager Diane Friedmann will present a monthly legislative update.

* The council will appoint one of its members as a voting delegate, and another as an alternate voting delegate, for the League of California Cities Annual Conference and Expo in September.

Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

