News

Danville gears up for return of Summerfest

Annual festivities to resume Saturday and Sunday for first time since pandemic onset

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 20, 2022, 4:50 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Summerfest in downtown Danville prior to two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Image courtesy Town of Danville)

Danville is hosting its 29th annual Summerfest for the last weekend of June, marking the return of the previously annual event following a two-year hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's Summerfest is set to kick off on Saturday (June 25) with a health and wellness fair under the slogan "Let's Get Back to Living" on East Prospect Avenue. The event will see numerous health- and fitness-oriented small businesses featuring activities such as yoga and spinning.

The weekend will also see the return of its classic car show, featuring surprise celebrity judges, on Sunday (June 26), which was on hiatus during the pandemic, alongside other Summerfest activities.

In addition to the health fair and classic car show, Summerfest will consist of a two-day-long business expo, under the theme of the town's "Live Locally" slogan. Local businesses will showcase their wares and services on Hartz Avenue between Prospect Avenue and Church Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout both days of the weekend.

All in all, the weekend is set to see more than 150 crafts and food vendors throughout the weekend, according to Danville officials.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Town officials have also announced street closures throughout the weekend to accommodate the event, beginning at 2 a.m. June 25. These consist of Hartz Avenue between Diablo Road and Hartz Way, Prospect Avenue between the municipal parking lot entrance and Front Street, School Street between Hartz and Railroad avenues, and Church Street between Railroad Avenue and the Village Theatre parking lot on Front Street. The closures are scheduled through 11 p.m. Sunday.

Front Street and Railroad Avenue will remain open throughout the weekend, which will also offer free parking with no time limit in all of the town's municipal parking lots surrounding the event that weekend.

More information on Summerfest is available here.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important covid news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Danville gears up for return of Summerfest

Annual festivities to resume Saturday and Sunday for first time since pandemic onset

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 20, 2022, 4:50 pm

Danville is hosting its 29th annual Summerfest for the last weekend of June, marking the return of the previously annual event following a two-year hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's Summerfest is set to kick off on Saturday (June 25) with a health and wellness fair under the slogan "Let's Get Back to Living" on East Prospect Avenue. The event will see numerous health- and fitness-oriented small businesses featuring activities such as yoga and spinning.

The weekend will also see the return of its classic car show, featuring surprise celebrity judges, on Sunday (June 26), which was on hiatus during the pandemic, alongside other Summerfest activities.

In addition to the health fair and classic car show, Summerfest will consist of a two-day-long business expo, under the theme of the town's "Live Locally" slogan. Local businesses will showcase their wares and services on Hartz Avenue between Prospect Avenue and Church Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout both days of the weekend.

All in all, the weekend is set to see more than 150 crafts and food vendors throughout the weekend, according to Danville officials.

Town officials have also announced street closures throughout the weekend to accommodate the event, beginning at 2 a.m. June 25. These consist of Hartz Avenue between Diablo Road and Hartz Way, Prospect Avenue between the municipal parking lot entrance and Front Street, School Street between Hartz and Railroad avenues, and Church Street between Railroad Avenue and the Village Theatre parking lot on Front Street. The closures are scheduled through 11 p.m. Sunday.

Front Street and Railroad Avenue will remain open throughout the weekend, which will also offer free parking with no time limit in all of the town's municipal parking lots surrounding the event that weekend.

More information on Summerfest is available here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.