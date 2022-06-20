Danville gears up for return of Summerfest

Danville is hosting its 29th annual Summerfest for the last weekend of June, marking the return of the previously annual event following a two-year hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's Summerfest is set to kick off on Saturday (June 25) with a health and wellness fair under the slogan "Let's Get Back to Living" on East Prospect Avenue. The event will see numerous health- and fitness-oriented small businesses featuring activities such as yoga and spinning.

The weekend will also see the return of its classic car show, featuring surprise celebrity judges, on Sunday (June 26), which was on hiatus during the pandemic, alongside other Summerfest activities.

In addition to the health fair and classic car show, Summerfest will consist of a two-day-long business expo, under the theme of the town's "Live Locally" slogan. Local businesses will showcase their wares and services on Hartz Avenue between Prospect Avenue and Church Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout both days of the weekend.

All in all, the weekend is set to see more than 150 crafts and food vendors throughout the weekend, according to Danville officials.