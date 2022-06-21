Pleasanton Preps: Looking back over TV30's High School Athletes of the Year

As the daily newspapers moved further away from local coverage and to more regional coverage, those banquets faded away into oblivion.

At the end of the evening the highlight was the announcing of our male and female athletes of the year for the fall, winter and spring seasons.

It was a night when the East Bay Athletic League athletes all came together under one roof with their families in an event that was every bit for the parents as it was for the students.

One of the best parts of all my years in the daily newspaper business was honoring the student-athletes at our year-end banquet.

Costello began coaching at the school in 2006, and since then, his teams have won 20 or more games seven times and earned numerous league titles.

One of the highlighted awards each year is the Coach of the Year, which this year was presented to Dublin High boys' basketball coach Tom Costello.

This year TV30 celebrated its 11th annual Outstanding High School Athletic Awards program. Thirty-five awards were presented to high school students from Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton to honor them for their accomplishments. Viewers can watch the televised program broadcasting on Comcast Channel 30 or AT&T U-Verse via Channel 99. It is also available streaming and Video on Demand at tv30.org.

Those student-athletes were recognized during this award program. "Tri-Valley Sports Final" hosts Ian Bartholomew and Tim Sbranti presented the awards to the honorees.

"We were so pleased to be able to continue this uplifting tradition in spite of the challenges this past year," added Melissa Tench-Stevens, executive director at TV30.

"The Annual Athletic Awards is probably our most complex undertaking to produce. However, the deep appreciation by the students and their families makes it so very worthwhile," said Dr. Marshall Kamena, president of the Tri-Valley Community Television Foundation.

The event is produced by Tri-Valley Community Television, the TV30 Foundation, their donors, and the cities of Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton.

Dublin boys' basketball headman Costello wins Coach of the Year