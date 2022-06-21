Pleasanton Preps: Looking back over TV30's High School Athletes of the Year

One of the best parts of all my years in the daily newspaper business was honoring the student-athletes at our year-end banquet.
It was a night when the East Bay Athletic League athletes all came together under one roof with their families in an event that was every bit for the parents as it was for the students.
At the end of the evening the highlight was the announcing of our male and female athletes of the year for the fall, winter and spring seasons.
As the daily newspapers moved further away from local coverage and to more regional coverage, those banquets faded away into oblivion.
It wasn't until 11 years ago that local access station Tri-Valley Community Television stepped in to fill the void.
This year TV30 celebrated its 11th annual Outstanding High School Athletic Awards program. Thirty-five awards were presented to high school students from Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton to honor them for their accomplishments. Viewers can watch the televised program broadcasting on Comcast Channel 30 or AT&T U-Verse via Channel 99. It is also available streaming and Video on Demand at tv30.org.
One of the highlighted awards each year is the Coach of the Year, which this year was presented to Dublin High boys' basketball coach Tom Costello.
Costello began coaching at the school in 2006, and since then, his teams have won 20 or more games seven times and earned numerous league titles.
Earlier this year, Costello won his 300th game at Dublin.
The 35 student-athletes honored include All-EBAL selections, MVPs and NCS champions representing 16 different North Coast Section sports.
The event is produced by Tri-Valley Community Television, the TV30 Foundation, their donors, and the cities of Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton.
"The Annual Athletic Awards is probably our most complex undertaking to produce. However, the deep appreciation by the students and their families makes it so very worthwhile," said Dr. Marshall Kamena, president of the Tri-Valley Community Television Foundation.
"We were so pleased to be able to continue this uplifting tradition in spite of the challenges this past year," added Melissa Tench-Stevens, executive director at TV30.
Weekly throughout the 2021-22 school season an outstanding high school athlete was selected and highlighted on TV30's weekly sports program, "Tri-Valley Sports Final."
Those student-athletes were recognized during this award program. "Tri-Valley Sports Final" hosts Ian Bartholomew and Tim Sbranti presented the awards to the honorees.
The 2021-22 Athletes of the Week included:
Nick Walsh (Foothill football), T.J. Costello (Dublin football), Grayce Olson (Foothill volleyball), Jayden Petrus (Dublin football), Nayeli Ti'a (Granada volleyball), Kenny Olson (Foothill football), Tony Schillaci (Foothill football), Camille Ernst (Amador Valley volleyball), Jaclyn LaHa (Amador Valley golf), Keira Howard (Amador Valley golf), Jana Barron (Granada cross-country), Daniel Trampe (Dublin cross-country) and Lauren Reilly (Amador Valley water polo).
Montana Parkinson-Lubold (Amador Valley tennis), Courtney Anderson Jr. (Dublin basketball), Gianna Ghio (Amador Valley basketball), Kevin Gad (Granada basketball), Donovan Cooks (Dublin basketball), Jackson Morgan (Granada wrestling), Andrew McKeever (Granada basketball), Henry Baalman (Dublin wrestling), Timothy Cowan (Livermore wrestling) and Tallon Chambers (Livermore wrestling).
Makayla Winchell (Granada softball), Taylor Rodriguez (Livermore softball), Avery Francis (Foothill softball), Jack Basseer (Foothill baseball), Tyler Gebb (Foothill baseball), Joshua Morano (Granada baseball), Evan Bilter (Foothill baseball), Torre Anderson (Foothill track and field), Abigail Herscu (Granada swimming), Nate Clinton (Amador Valley volleyball), Kieran Campbell (Granada volleyball) and Brandon Burns (Dublin track and field).
