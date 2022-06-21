News

Police: Robbery suspects, neighbor exchange gunfire in Danville

No injuries reported; investigation ongoing

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 21, 2022, 8:52 pm
Danville police were investigating into the night Tuesday after a robbery attempt reportedly turned into an exchange of gunfire on the north side of town not far from downtown.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the gunfire, according to police.

The situation unfolded just after 5:45 p.m. Tuesday on the 200 block of Hartford Road, located off Danville Boulevard between downtown Danville and the Alamo border. Police said they received a report about shots fired in the neighborhood between Rutherford Drive and Camino Amigo.

The initial investigation revealed that "several" suspects armed with handguns tried to rob four residents who had just parked their vehicle on Hartford Road, according to police.

"There was an exchange of gunfire between the robbery suspects and a neighbor who witnessed the robbery. The suspects fled in their vehicle," police said.

The culprits remained at-large as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police did not release a description of the suspects nor their vehicle.

Danville police remained at the scene, along with the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office crime lab team, continuing the investigation. As of 8:30 p.m., Hartford Road was still closed in the area.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Detective Dan Lynch at 925-314-3711.

