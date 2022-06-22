Contra Costa expands COVID-19 vaccine to children under 5 at county-run sites

COVID-19 vaccines are now available for children between 6 months and 4 years of age at county vaccination clinics, Contra Costa County Health Services (CCHS) announced Wednesday.

The move locally comes in the wake of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines being authorized for younger children by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last Friday, then by the director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday. Prior to that, only children over 5 years old were eligible for vaccinations.

"COVID is now one of the leading causes of death among children in the United States," said county health officer Ori Tzvieli. "Vaccination is the best way to reduce health risks to kids."

Tzvieli noted that while it's true that children are less likely to get sick from COVID-19 infections, it is still possible for some children to get severely ill.

The authorizations from the FDA and CDC mean that approximately 20 million young children nationwide are newly eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19. At the county level, the CCHS estimates that 60,000 young children are eligible for the vaccine as of today.