First phase of Valley Link enters federal grant program

The Tri-Valley/San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority announced earlier this month that the Federal Transit Administration has approved entry of the Valley Link rail project Phase 1 into project development of the Capital Investment Grants program.

"Acceptance of Valley Link into the CIG program marks a key milestone in advancing this transformational project forward," said Veronica Vargas, chair of the transit authority board of directors in a statement. "This is the first, but critical step, in positioning Valley Link to compete for federal funding during a time when once-in-a generation transit funding is available on the federal level."

The 26-mile first phase of the project between the Dublin-Pleasanton BART Station in Alameda County and the Mountain House station in San Joaquin County, would connect tens of thousands of Northern San Joaquin Valley workers to the Tri-Valley, according to transit authority officials. The phase, including the Isabel and South Front Road stations in Livermore, is targeted for construction in 2025.

"I am so pleased that the Tri-Valley cities' Valley Link project was approved by the Federal Transit Administration. This will start the process for designing and operating a critical link between BART and the Altamont Corridor Express," U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Livermore) said in a statement.

"Approval of this project could translate to 30,000 fewer cars on the road each day. By reducing congestion and improving air quality, this would be the biggest climate rescue project ever in the Tri-Valley," he added.