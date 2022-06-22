Measure G, county's vehicle abatement program, holds slim lead with final ballots pending

A majority of Contra Costa County voters, but just slightly over the required two-thirds threshold, were in favor of maintaining the county's participation in the state's vehicle abatement program, as of the most recent ballot count from the primary election.

In the latest data from the county elections office, last updated on Friday, 67.40% of counted ballots were in favor of the measure, with 32.60% opposing it. The current tally has Yes on Measure G at just over above the necessary 66.67% majority vote needed to pass.

However, the small margin that had made it too close to call on Election Night -- with Yes at 68.74% -- did shrink as additional eligible ballots were processed in the ensuing days, down to less than 0.75% from the deciding threshold.

As of Friday, there were an estimated 2,000 ballots remaining to be counted in Contra Costa County, which is about 0.9% of the total 221,856 votes cast on the measure. Basically all pending ballots, if that number is slightly higher than 2,000, would need to be in the No camp in order to flip the outcome, mathematically.

If final certified results -- due by July 7 -- remain above the required 66.67% threshold for the measure to pass, Contra Costa will be among the counties in the state set to continue participation in the California Highway Patrol abandoned vehicle abatement program, which is aimed at removing "abandoned vehicles that create a public nuisance and a health or safety hazard," according to the CHP.