News

Measure G, county's vehicle abatement program, holds slim lead with final ballots pending

Yes side sits at 67.40%, needing two-thirds to pass

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 22, 2022, 4:31 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

A majority of Contra Costa County voters, but just slightly over the required two-thirds threshold, were in favor of maintaining the county's participation in the state's vehicle abatement program, as of the most recent ballot count from the primary election.

In the latest data from the county elections office, last updated on Friday, 67.40% of counted ballots were in favor of the measure, with 32.60% opposing it. The current tally has Yes on Measure G at just over above the necessary 66.67% majority vote needed to pass.

However, the small margin that had made it too close to call on Election Night -- with Yes at 68.74% -- did shrink as additional eligible ballots were processed in the ensuing days, down to less than 0.75% from the deciding threshold.

As of Friday, there were an estimated 2,000 ballots remaining to be counted in Contra Costa County, which is about 0.9% of the total 221,856 votes cast on the measure. Basically all pending ballots, if that number is slightly higher than 2,000, would need to be in the No camp in order to flip the outcome, mathematically.

If final certified results -- due by July 7 -- remain above the required 66.67% threshold for the measure to pass, Contra Costa will be among the counties in the state set to continue participation in the California Highway Patrol abandoned vehicle abatement program, which is aimed at removing "abandoned vehicles that create a public nuisance and a health or safety hazard," according to the CHP.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

If Measure G failed to reach or exceed two-thirds support from county voters in the final results, the local Vehicle Abatement Services Authority -- which facilitates the vehicle abatement program and is funded by an additional $1 registration fee for most vehicles in the county -- would "cease to operate and be discontinued," according to the authority's staff.

The county has participated in the abandoned vehicle abatement program since 1981, with Measure G coming to voters as the final step in a 10-year renewal process. The program's services have been implemented and overseen by the Vehicle Abatement Services Authority since all of the county's cities voted to enter into it in 1991.

The required two-thirds supermajority vote or higher comes following the passage and implementation of Proposition 26 by California voters in 2010. Under that legislation, "special taxes" such as those collected for the vehicle abatement program must be passed by two-thirds or more of voters in an election.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important political news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Measure G, county's vehicle abatement program, holds slim lead with final ballots pending

Yes side sits at 67.40%, needing two-thirds to pass

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 22, 2022, 4:31 am

A majority of Contra Costa County voters, but just slightly over the required two-thirds threshold, were in favor of maintaining the county's participation in the state's vehicle abatement program, as of the most recent ballot count from the primary election.

In the latest data from the county elections office, last updated on Friday, 67.40% of counted ballots were in favor of the measure, with 32.60% opposing it. The current tally has Yes on Measure G at just over above the necessary 66.67% majority vote needed to pass.

However, the small margin that had made it too close to call on Election Night -- with Yes at 68.74% -- did shrink as additional eligible ballots were processed in the ensuing days, down to less than 0.75% from the deciding threshold.

As of Friday, there were an estimated 2,000 ballots remaining to be counted in Contra Costa County, which is about 0.9% of the total 221,856 votes cast on the measure. Basically all pending ballots, if that number is slightly higher than 2,000, would need to be in the No camp in order to flip the outcome, mathematically.

If final certified results -- due by July 7 -- remain above the required 66.67% threshold for the measure to pass, Contra Costa will be among the counties in the state set to continue participation in the California Highway Patrol abandoned vehicle abatement program, which is aimed at removing "abandoned vehicles that create a public nuisance and a health or safety hazard," according to the CHP.

If Measure G failed to reach or exceed two-thirds support from county voters in the final results, the local Vehicle Abatement Services Authority -- which facilitates the vehicle abatement program and is funded by an additional $1 registration fee for most vehicles in the county -- would "cease to operate and be discontinued," according to the authority's staff.

The county has participated in the abandoned vehicle abatement program since 1981, with Measure G coming to voters as the final step in a 10-year renewal process. The program's services have been implemented and overseen by the Vehicle Abatement Services Authority since all of the county's cities voted to enter into it in 1991.

The required two-thirds supermajority vote or higher comes following the passage and implementation of Proposition 26 by California voters in 2010. Under that legislation, "special taxes" such as those collected for the vehicle abatement program must be passed by two-thirds or more of voters in an election.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.