'Unplugged' concerts continue at City Center Bishop Ranch through July and beyond

City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon is hosting a weekly outdoor concert series throughout the summer and early fall this year, with the fourth show in the series set for this Friday.

Dave Rocha, a longtime fixture on the trumpet and flugelhorn in the Bay Area jazz scene, will take the stage with his band at City Center's Alexander Square this Friday, for a free performance that will feature "high-level, instrumental jazz improvisation" according to the event's description from City Center.

The next act in the lineup, set to take the stage on July 1, is the Poi Rodgers duo, for a blend of tropical sounds including Hawaiian steel guitar, melded with country, western, and swing elements.

Rockabilly artist Jinx Jones is set to follow on July 8, having spent an eclectic career exploring "nearly every conceivable style and genre of the electric guitar," according to the event description.

On July 15, Chris and Lorin Rowan – or the Rowan Brothers – will come to the Tri-Valley after a lengthy career that kicked off in 1970s San Francisco, aided by and sometimes featuring Jerry Garcia