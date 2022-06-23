Bauer-Kahan bill to protect legal abortions heads to governor's desk

Legislation aimed at protecting access to legal abortions in California -- co-authored by Tri-Valley Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) -- is headed to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk, following approval by the State Senate on Thursday.

"Twenty-six million women nationwide are already facing near-total abortion bans, and the U.S. Supreme Court has abandoned its duty to ensure their equal rights," Bauer-Kahan said in a statement. "Extremist laws from anti-choice states are putting California and its providers in danger. AB 1666 creates a strong legal shield to ensure abortion care stays legal in our state."

Assembly Bill 1666, authored by Bauer-Kahan with Christina Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) and Steve Bennett (D-Santa Barbara), proposes proactive legal protection for Californians' privacy regarding reproductive choices and access to abortion services, based on public policy in the state.

The bill comes in the wake of a leaked draft U.S. Supreme Court majority opinion in favor of overturning the court's previous 1973 decision on Roe v. Wade -- which held that access to abortion services and reproductive choice were a "fundamental right" -- and amidst legislation in other states aimed at reducing or eliminating legal abortions.

"These precautions and protections are a key first step as California prepares for a post-Roe world, and unfortunately necessary given the increased hostility and frequency of abortion bans in other states seeking to target patients and providers," said Molly Robson, legislative director for Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California, in the announcement from Bauer-Kahan's office.