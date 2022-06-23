News

Bauer-Kahan bill to protect legal abortions heads to governor's desk

Law would go into effect immediately upon Newsom's signature under urgency clause

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 23, 2022, 11:33 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Assemblymeber Rebecca Bauer-Kahan speaks at a rally against abortion bans in 2019. (Image courtesy Bauer-Kahan's office)

Legislation aimed at protecting access to legal abortions in California -- co-authored by Tri-Valley Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) -- is headed to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk, following approval by the State Senate on Thursday.

"Twenty-six million women nationwide are already facing near-total abortion bans, and the U.S. Supreme Court has abandoned its duty to ensure their equal rights," Bauer-Kahan said in a statement. "Extremist laws from anti-choice states are putting California and its providers in danger. AB 1666 creates a strong legal shield to ensure abortion care stays legal in our state."

Assembly Bill 1666, authored by Bauer-Kahan with Christina Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) and Steve Bennett (D-Santa Barbara), proposes proactive legal protection for Californians' privacy regarding reproductive choices and access to abortion services, based on public policy in the state.

The bill comes in the wake of a leaked draft U.S. Supreme Court majority opinion in favor of overturning the court's previous 1973 decision on Roe v. Wade -- which held that access to abortion services and reproductive choice were a "fundamental right" -- and amidst legislation in other states aimed at reducing or eliminating legal abortions.

"These precautions and protections are a key first step as California prepares for a post-Roe world, and unfortunately necessary given the increased hostility and frequency of abortion bans in other states seeking to target patients and providers," said Molly Robson, legislative director for Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California, in the announcement from Bauer-Kahan's office.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Under AB 1666, legal action regarding access to, assistance in, or provision of abortions would be deemed to violate the state's public policy, and would be unenforced by state courts. The bill is aimed specifically at protecting access to legal abortion services in the state in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned, with additional legislation from state lawmakers aimed at providing additional protections.

Bauer-Kahan's office forecasts that California could soon be the nearest state for an estimated 1.4 million people to access legal abortion services. AB 1666 includes an urgency clause that means it would go into effect as soon as it were approved by Newsom.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local political news. Become a member today.
Join

Bauer-Kahan bill to protect legal abortions heads to governor's desk

Law would go into effect immediately upon Newsom's signature under urgency clause

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 23, 2022, 11:33 pm

Legislation aimed at protecting access to legal abortions in California -- co-authored by Tri-Valley Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) -- is headed to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk, following approval by the State Senate on Thursday.

"Twenty-six million women nationwide are already facing near-total abortion bans, and the U.S. Supreme Court has abandoned its duty to ensure their equal rights," Bauer-Kahan said in a statement. "Extremist laws from anti-choice states are putting California and its providers in danger. AB 1666 creates a strong legal shield to ensure abortion care stays legal in our state."

Assembly Bill 1666, authored by Bauer-Kahan with Christina Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) and Steve Bennett (D-Santa Barbara), proposes proactive legal protection for Californians' privacy regarding reproductive choices and access to abortion services, based on public policy in the state.

The bill comes in the wake of a leaked draft U.S. Supreme Court majority opinion in favor of overturning the court's previous 1973 decision on Roe v. Wade -- which held that access to abortion services and reproductive choice were a "fundamental right" -- and amidst legislation in other states aimed at reducing or eliminating legal abortions.

"These precautions and protections are a key first step as California prepares for a post-Roe world, and unfortunately necessary given the increased hostility and frequency of abortion bans in other states seeking to target patients and providers," said Molly Robson, legislative director for Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California, in the announcement from Bauer-Kahan's office.

Under AB 1666, legal action regarding access to, assistance in, or provision of abortions would be deemed to violate the state's public policy, and would be unenforced by state courts. The bill is aimed specifically at protecting access to legal abortion services in the state in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned, with additional legislation from state lawmakers aimed at providing additional protections.

Bauer-Kahan's office forecasts that California could soon be the nearest state for an estimated 1.4 million people to access legal abortion services. AB 1666 includes an urgency clause that means it would go into effect as soon as it were approved by Newsom.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.