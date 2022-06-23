Fire crews gaining control of Pleasanton Ridge fire; evacuations lifted

Evacuation orders were canceled, allowing Golden Eagle Way residents to return home, as firefighters began to gain control of the wildland fire on Pleasanton Ridge on Thursday evening, according to Cal Fire.

The fire, which broke out around 2:10 p.m. on the Ridge as a reported structure/vegetation fire in the Sunol area and threatened homes on the west side of Pleasanton, reached 71 acres with crews achieving 10% containment by about 8:45 p.m., Cal Fire said on Twitter. Crews had stopped forward progress on the "Canyon" fire incident around 4:30 p.m.

"Firefighters will remain at scene through the night continuing to work towards full containment," Cal Fire stated.

The headway by firefighters allowed emergency officials in the evening to lift the evacuation orders that had been issued around 2:45 p.m. for Foothill Road between Bernal Avenue and Castlewood Drive. The Pleasanton Public Library in downtown had been designated as a shelter area for evacuees.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office reported just after 10:30 p.m. that Foothill Road had fully reopened to traffic in the area.