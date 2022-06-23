News

Fire crews gaining control of Pleasanton Ridge fire; evacuations lifted

Larger blaze develops outside Livermore

by Jeremy Walsh and Christian Trujano / Pleasanton Weekly

Thu, Jun 23, 2022, 11:17 pm
A fire on the Pleasanton Ridge forced nearby residents to evacuate Thursday afternoon. (Contributed photo).

Evacuation orders were canceled, allowing Golden Eagle Way residents to return home, as firefighters began to gain control of the wildland fire on Pleasanton Ridge on Thursday evening, according to Cal Fire.

The fire, which broke out around 2:10 p.m. on the Ridge as a reported structure/vegetation fire in the Sunol area and threatened homes on the west side of Pleasanton, reached 71 acres with crews achieving 10% containment by about 8:45 p.m., Cal Fire said on Twitter. Crews had stopped forward progress on the "Canyon" fire incident around 4:30 p.m.

"Firefighters will remain at scene through the night continuing to work towards full containment," Cal Fire stated.

The headway by firefighters allowed emergency officials in the evening to lift the evacuation orders that had been issued around 2:45 p.m. for Foothill Road between Bernal Avenue and Castlewood Drive. The Pleasanton Public Library in downtown had been designated as a shelter area for evacuees.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office reported just after 10:30 p.m. that Foothill Road had fully reopened to traffic in the area.

Meanwhile, toward the other end of the Tri-Valley, fire crews are battling a 300-acre wildland fire in the Altamont area of unincorporated Livermore. The flames ignited after 5:30 p.m. Thursday off Tesla Road in the area of Corral Hollow Road, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze initially spread rapidly before firefighters with an aggressive attack on all flanks managed to significantly slow forward progress by 7:30 p.m.

Cal Fire reported just before 9 p.m. that the "Tesla" fire incident stood at 300 acres with 10% containment.

The causes of both fires remain under investigation.

