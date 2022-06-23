Pacific Chamber Orchestra announces 2022-23 concerts

The Pacific Chamber Orchestra is gearing up for its 2022-23 concert season, "A Musical Season of Inspiration," with four concert sets and an annual set of reading workshops.
Coming into its 34th season, PCO continues its legacy of inspiring performances, versatile repertoire and enriching educational programs to bring the top artistry of music to local audiences.
The new season's programming features works by more than 13 composers from nine countries, with a diverse range of traditional favorites and contemporary pieces, according to music director and conductor Lawrence Kohl.
"We are thrilled to continue our momentum into our 34th season. This season marks our commitment to strengthening our community presence, reconnecting with PCO patrons, and inviting new music lovers into our local venues -- Lamorinda or Tri-Valley -- for a series of joyful performances," Kohl said in a statement this month.
The orchestra will open the season in September with two performances of "Courageous," incorporating traditional folk music and dances from Ukraine, and neighboring countries of Poland, Czech Republic and Slovenia, to honor the courage of the Ukrainian people amid the war with Russia.
Next, the orchestra will bring back a second session of "Dream American," an annual series of reading workshops performing new works by emerging composers. The program in October aims to "reflect the cultural heritages and diversity of our American tapestry," according to Kohl.
The workshops' specific venues and times have yet to be announced.
The following performance, "Glorious" on Nov. 26 and 27, will anticipate the holiday season with Handel's "Messiah." Kohl will be joined by the Pacific Orchestra Chorus, led by chorus master Dwight Stone and featuring soloists Laura Farmer, Renee Rapier and Kirk Eichelberger.
The third concert set, "Passionate" on March 25 and 26, welcomes the coming of spring with tributary performances of works from classical music giants, including Corelli's "Suite for Strings," Telemann's "Concerto for Oboe d'amore" and Vivaldi's "Concerto for Four Violins."
The finale concert, "Refreshing," will round off the performance season on May 20 and 21, with numerous spring-themed pieces by English composers, such as Hadyn's "London Symphony", Sir Edward Elgar's "May Song" and "Love's Greeting," and Gordon Jacob's "Little Symphony."
Each individual concert program will be performed twice, once in Orinda and once in Livermore.
The opening "Courageous" concerts are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Orinda and 3 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Bankhead Theater in downtown Livermore. For tickets and more information, visit www.pacificchamberorchestra.org.
