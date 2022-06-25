News

Fire burns house, 4+ acres of vegetation in Alamo

SRVFPD battalion chief credits local crews, residential defensible space, mutual aid for helping prevent further structure loss

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sat, Jun 25, 2022, 10:48 pm 0
Updated: Sun, Jun 26, 2022, 4:48 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A house sustained heavy damage in a fire that also charred 4.3 acres of grassland in Alamo on Saturday afternoon, according to the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District.

The situation unfolded just before 3 p.m. Saturday in the Alamo Ranch Estates on Alamo Ranch Road, a residential community with hilly terrain just west of Interstate 680 near the Stone Valley Road exit.

SRVFPD crews arrived to find one house in flames and nearby vegetation on fire, according to battalion chief Dan McNamara. The cause and point of origin of the fire remain under investigation.

Firefighters used a ground attack as well as support from a Cal Fire helicopter unit to knock down the flames in the hills amid hot weather and a slight breeze, stopping forward progress after about two hours, McNamara said. There were also reports on social media of civilians in the area working to prevent spread to other nearby homes.

The 4.3 acres of vegetation that burned was located mainly among the neighborhood's steep and long driveways, and all of the properties in that area had the recommended amount of defensible space established around the houses, according to the battalion chief.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

McNamara said the response was "successful in terms of the firefight and with residents and their defensible space. We had multiple units from Alameda County Fire and Contra Costa Fire assisting as well."

SRVFPD officials confirmed late Saturday night that one firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital with a "minor heat-related injury."

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Jeremy Walsh, a Benicia native and American University alum, joined Embarcadero Media in November 2013. After serving as associate editor for the Pleasanton Weekly and DanvilleSanRamon.com, he was promoted to editor of the East Bay Division in February 2017. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Fire burns house, 4+ acres of vegetation in Alamo

SRVFPD battalion chief credits local crews, residential defensible space, mutual aid for helping prevent further structure loss

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sat, Jun 25, 2022, 10:48 pm
Updated: Sun, Jun 26, 2022, 4:48 pm

A house sustained heavy damage in a fire that also charred 4.3 acres of grassland in Alamo on Saturday afternoon, according to the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District.

The situation unfolded just before 3 p.m. Saturday in the Alamo Ranch Estates on Alamo Ranch Road, a residential community with hilly terrain just west of Interstate 680 near the Stone Valley Road exit.

SRVFPD crews arrived to find one house in flames and nearby vegetation on fire, according to battalion chief Dan McNamara. The cause and point of origin of the fire remain under investigation.

Firefighters used a ground attack as well as support from a Cal Fire helicopter unit to knock down the flames in the hills amid hot weather and a slight breeze, stopping forward progress after about two hours, McNamara said. There were also reports on social media of civilians in the area working to prevent spread to other nearby homes.

The 4.3 acres of vegetation that burned was located mainly among the neighborhood's steep and long driveways, and all of the properties in that area had the recommended amount of defensible space established around the houses, according to the battalion chief.

McNamara said the response was "successful in terms of the firefight and with residents and their defensible space. We had multiple units from Alameda County Fire and Contra Costa Fire assisting as well."

SRVFPD officials confirmed late Saturday night that one firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital with a "minor heat-related injury."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.