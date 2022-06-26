Community Briefs: Info session for San Ramon candidates | Gun violence town hall | 'Totally Trains' exhibit | Staffing switch-ups in Burgis' office

Pre-nomination info for prospective candidates
The San Ramon City Clerk's Office is hosting an informational meeting for potential candidates interested in running for open seats on the City Council this November.
The meeting is aimed at educating interested residents on the process of running for the Council. The seats up for grabs in the upcoming municipal election are for mayor, and District 2 and District 4 councilmembers. Those seats are currently held by Dave Hudson, Mark Armstrong and Sabina Zafar respectively.
The meeting is set for Wednesday (June 29) at 5 p.m. via Zoom.
Gun violence town hall
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) is hosting a town hall on crime reduction with a focus on gun violence this week.
DeSaulnier will be joined for the discussion by Magnus Lofstrom, lead criminal justice researcher at the Public Policy Institute of California.
Train history on display
The Museum of the San Ramon Valley is hosting the return of a model train exhibit aimed at showcasing railroad history in the Tri-Valley.
"Totally Trains" is one of the museum's most popular exhibits, according to their announcement, and will run through Aug. 21.
This year's rendition features a "newly enhanced canyon" along with models of past and present buildings in Danville and San Ramon. The new model building on display this year is of the Albert J. Young house on San Ramon Valley Road. New additions this year also include a working saw mill and a pony ride.
Burgis staffing changes
Contra Costa County District 1 Supervisor Diane Burgis' office has announced a new chief-of-staff, along with the June 17 resignation of Mark Goodwin, who previously held the position.
"Mark has been an invaluable advisor and skilled leader of my team," Burgis said in an announcement Wednesday. "His depth of knowledge about issues impacting the county, coupled with his strategic and analytical leadership style, ensured the highest level of service to our constituents. I wish him the best in his future endeavors."
Lafayette Mayor Theresa Gerringer, who works as Burgis' communications director, has been appointed as Goodwin's successor.
Burgis has also hired two new district representatives: Elissa Robinson and Stephen Griswold.
