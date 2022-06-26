Community Briefs: Info session for San Ramon candidates | Gun violence town hall | 'Totally Trains' exhibit | Staffing switch-ups in Burgis' office

Gun violence town hall

Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) is hosting a town hall on crime reduction with a focus on gun violence this week.

DeSaulnier will be joined for the discussion by Magnus Lofstrom, lead criminal justice researcher at the Public Policy Institute of California.

The virtual event will be held via Zoom from 7-8 p.m. Wednesday (June 29), and livestreamed via DeSaulnier's Facebook page. The RSVP is available here.

Train history on display

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley is hosting the return of a model train exhibit aimed at showcasing railroad history in the Tri-Valley.

"Totally Trains" is one of the museum's most popular exhibits, according to their announcement, and will run through Aug. 21.

This year's rendition features a "newly enhanced canyon" along with models of past and present buildings in Danville and San Ramon. The new model building on display this year is of the Albert J. Young house on San Ramon Valley Road. New additions this year also include a working saw mill and a pony ride.

More information on the exhibit is available here.

Burgis staffing changes

Contra Costa County District 1 Supervisor Diane Burgis' office has announced a new chief-of-staff, along with the June 17 resignation of Mark Goodwin, who previously held the position.

"Mark has been an invaluable advisor and skilled leader of my team," Burgis said in an announcement Wednesday. "His depth of knowledge about issues impacting the county, coupled with his strategic and analytical leadership style, ensured the highest level of service to our constituents. I wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Lafayette Mayor Theresa Gerringer, who works as Burgis' communications director, has been appointed as Goodwin's successor.

Burgis has also hired two new district representatives: Elissa Robinson and Stephen Griswold.