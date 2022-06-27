News

Fourth of July fireworks show returning to Livermore

New viewing location in lot at Stockmen's Park to feature DJ, free glow sticks

by Cierra Bailey / Livermore Vine

Mon, Jun 27, 2022
The city of Livermore and Livermore Downtown Inc. are gearing up to bring back the in-person Independence Day fireworks show.

After transitioning to a virtual show in 2020 and canceling the event in 2021, the family-friendly downtown tradition is set to return this Fourth of July.

"We can't wait to celebrate our Nation's Independence with all of our wonderful community," Livermore Downtown Inc. officials said in an announcement on Facebook.

Organizers said in a statement that the fireworks show -- themed "United we Shine" -- will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. and will last about 20 minutes. Fireworks will be launched from the Downtown Parking Garage located at 216 Maple St. and the show will be choreographed to music which can be heard while on location downtown at 104.9 FM.

For prime viewing of the show, attendees are encouraged to congregate on the closed roadways of Railroad Avenue between S. Livermore Avenue and South L Street, on Maple Street between First Street and Third Street and First Street from Maple to FlagPole Plaza.

The lot behind Stockmen's Park (at Railroad Avenue and L Street) will also be closed for parking and transformed into a community viewing experience with a DJ and free glow sticks for kids, while supplies last, organizers said.

People can also bring chairs and set them up on the closed roadways. The fireworks display will not be a high aerial show; instead, it will consist of concentrated low level fireworks which can be best seen from the prime viewing locations.

No alcohol consumption, BBQs, Fire pits or personal fireworks are allowed. Easy-ups or tents are also prohibited as they block the viewing experience for others, according to event organizers.

Several roadways as well as parking locations will be closed in the downtown core ahead of the show. The roadway closures will begin at 4 p.m. and are expected to remain closed until around 11 p.m. The downtown parking garage will also be closed to vehicles early morning on July 4 until approximately 11 p.m.

City officials said that traffic delays are expected on all roadways surrounding downtown from 4-11 p.m. Community members are advised to walk or bike to the downtown area or use public transportation.

Those not wanting to access the downtown area should use Fourth Street or Portola Avenue to travel across town.

Street Closures are as follows:

*First Street from Old First Street to L Street

*Railroad Avenue from Maple Street to L Street

*Maple Street from First Street to Third Street

*McLeod Street from First Street to Second Street

*L street from Railroad Avenue to First Street

*Livermore Avenue from Chestnut Street to Second Street

*Second Street from McLeod Street to Old First Street

*J Street from First Street to Second Street

*K Street from First Street to Second Street

*N. K Street and Oak Street S. around to Railroad Avenue

More information and parking resources are available at livermoredowntown.com. 

