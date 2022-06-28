News

Danville Town Talks to focus on representation at state level

Mayor-hosted discussion to feature rundown of recent bills passed in Sacramento

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 28, 2022, 3:50 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Danville Mayor Newell Arnerich is hosting a discussion on the legislative process in Sacramento, with an eye toward promoting local representation and interests, in this month's Town Talks on Friday.

Town of Danville logo.

"From building relationships and on-the-ground advocacy to bill identification and analysis, Danville is at the forefront of active participation in the legislative process," the announcement from town officials said.

Arnerich will be joined by guests Niccolo De Luca, vice president for the lobbying firm Townsend Public Affairs, along with Townsend's senior associate Andres Ramirez and Samantha Caygill, regional public affairs manager for the East Bay Division of the League of California Cities.

The discussion is set to include a summary of bills recently passed by the state legislature. It will also highlight Danville's relationship with its fellow Tri-Valley cities and the League of California Cities.

The next Town Talks is scheduled for Friday (July 1) at 9 a.m. via Zoom. The monthly discussions are held on the first Friday of each month. More information and registration are available here.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local city government news. Become a member today.
Join

Danville Town Talks to focus on representation at state level

Mayor-hosted discussion to feature rundown of recent bills passed in Sacramento

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 28, 2022, 3:50 pm

Danville Mayor Newell Arnerich is hosting a discussion on the legislative process in Sacramento, with an eye toward promoting local representation and interests, in this month's Town Talks on Friday.

"From building relationships and on-the-ground advocacy to bill identification and analysis, Danville is at the forefront of active participation in the legislative process," the announcement from town officials said.

Arnerich will be joined by guests Niccolo De Luca, vice president for the lobbying firm Townsend Public Affairs, along with Townsend's senior associate Andres Ramirez and Samantha Caygill, regional public affairs manager for the East Bay Division of the League of California Cities.

The discussion is set to include a summary of bills recently passed by the state legislature. It will also highlight Danville's relationship with its fellow Tri-Valley cities and the League of California Cities.

The next Town Talks is scheduled for Friday (July 1) at 9 a.m. via Zoom. The monthly discussions are held on the first Friday of each month. More information and registration are available here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.