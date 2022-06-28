Danville Town Talks to focus on representation at state level

Danville Mayor Newell Arnerich is hosting a discussion on the legislative process in Sacramento, with an eye toward promoting local representation and interests, in this month's Town Talks on Friday.

"From building relationships and on-the-ground advocacy to bill identification and analysis, Danville is at the forefront of active participation in the legislative process," the announcement from town officials said.

Arnerich will be joined by guests Niccolo De Luca, vice president for the lobbying firm Townsend Public Affairs, along with Townsend's senior associate Andres Ramirez and Samantha Caygill, regional public affairs manager for the East Bay Division of the League of California Cities.

The discussion is set to include a summary of bills recently passed by the state legislature. It will also highlight Danville's relationship with its fellow Tri-Valley cities and the League of California Cities.

The next Town Talks is scheduled for Friday (July 1) at 9 a.m. via Zoom. The monthly discussions are held on the first Friday of each month. More information and registration are available here.