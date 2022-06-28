Pleasanton Preps: Foothill bids farewell to longtime athletic trainer Jacobs

Jacobs has been keeping together the athletes at Foothill for the last 18 years, but come this Friday, Jacobs, her husband Jason and their children will be moving to Colorado.

On the flip side, when you decide to leave the school and athletic program, it makes it that much tougher.

That makes it much easier to deal with the long days and little pay as your days are filled with time spent with people you have become close to through the years.

The longer a person works in an athletic program at a local high school, the less of a job it is as it becomes more of a family experience.

"It was overwhelming," Jacobs said. "I met coach Sweeney and it was, oh my this is so intense."

She did just that and 18 years ago Jacobs became the first full-time athletic trainer at Foothill. Right out the gate, she faced football and legendary coach Matt Sweeney.

She was also working at a local athletic clinic under Dennis Halliday, who was the Foothill part-time trainer at that point. Halliday mentioned that he wanted to step away from the high school training, with the plan to bring Jacobs on for a year with him before taking over.

Jacobs got started in athletic training almost 20 years ago when she started as an intern at Amador Valley under the guidance of iconic Amador trainer Diana Hasenpflug.

"I am so going to miss my sports, working with the coaches and players, the staff at Foothill -- everything," Jacobs said.

"This is a big loss for the Foothill athletic department," said Sweeney, who is now fully retired. "We were so lucky to have her. She knew what she was doing, and she never sugar-coated anything to the athletes. She is a very good leader and very charismatic."

Sweeney, who stepped away from the Foothill football program in January 2018 after 31 years of coaching, knows the Falcons were blessed to have Jacobs.

"Football was always busy, and it was always a hustle, but it was my favorite," she said.

The two developed a great relationship over the years, and it was the football season that became Jacobs favorite part of the year.

"It will be great," said Jacobs, then laughing again added, "At least we shall see."

Now as the family heads to Colorado where she has a job overseeing athletic trainers for four schools, there will be way less late nights and more family time.

"It was a great job when (her children) were babies as I was home during the days and when my husband got home, we would tag off," Jacobs said with a laugh. "Once they started going to school, I would drop them off at school and then not get home until they were going to bed."

While Jacobs loved the job, there was the family drain of being at Foothill from 2:30 p.m. every day and not leaving until the completion of the last game.

"I never felt like I was in the right place," Jacobs said. "But there were so many amazing programs, and so many amazing players and coaches. Dusty Collins, Angelo Scavone, Randy Isaacs -- it was like family coming to work every day."

I saw Jacobs during the winter seasons in the gym during basketball games, then bolt off to the stadium for something in a soccer game, only to hustle back to the gym for more basketball. Even though the winter season was the smallest in terms of number of teams, it was the toughest.

Having been around Foothill athletics for the last 30-plus years on several levels, as a reporter, a parent of athletes, or announcing football and basketball games, I can first-hand vouch for the meaning Jacobs has had to the school.

"If she said he couldn't play, then he was not playing," Sweeney said. "Her mentality was perfect for me."

But, on the flip side, if Jacobs told the coaches the player was not ready, the decision went unchallenged.

Pleasanton Preps: Foothill bids farewell to longtime athletic trainer Jacobs

'It was like family coming to work every day'