Lindsay Wildlife celebrating Lord Richard's 48th birthday

Party on Saturday morning at Walnut Creek center

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 30, 2022, 5:36 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Lindsay Wildlife Experience's turkey vulture animal ambassador, Lord Richard, turns 48 in 2022. The Lindsay Wildlife Experience is located in Walnut Creek. (Photo by Lindsay Wildlife Experience, via Bay City News)

The big vulture with the big name is about to celebrate a big birthday.

Lord Richard, who is believed to be the oldest turkey vulture in a U.S. wildlife center, is about to turn 48, and the Lindsay Wildlife Experience in Walnut Creek wants everyone to come to his party on Saturday.

Lindsay will host a public celebration for the avian ambassador, who greets visitors from his outdoor aviary at the main entrance of the center. The birthday bird will get a birthday cake prepared with a turkey vulture's favorite treats, a musical performance by The Corner Laughers band, visits with Lindsay animal ambassadors, and fun, nature-based, family-friendly activities.

Lord Richard came to Lindsay as a juvenile from the Randall Museum in San Francisco. After being raised by people, he became imprinted and was unable to socialize correctly with turkey vultures in the wild.

Before 2018, experts didn't know the birthday boy wasn't a girl, as for years they believed Lord Richard had laid an egg and was female. Tests verified she was in fact a he.

The party goes from 10-11 a.m. and is free. Admission to the exhibit hall is $12 for adults and $10 for children and seniors 65 and over. Members get in free. Lindsay Wildlife Experience is located at 1931 First Ave. in Walnut Creek, next to Larkey Park.

