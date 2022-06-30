'Safe and Sane' fireworks back on sale in Dublin

"Safe and Sane" fireworks are once again available for purchase from approved nonprofits in the city of Dublin ahead of Independence Day celebrations. This year, the city will be increasing law enforcement efforts to ensure public safety.

Fireworks, which went on sale starting Tuesday, will be offered through Monday to help in the fundraising efforts of 15 selected local nonprofits, including Dublin Rotary Club, Knights of Columbus, Dublin Little League, and John Knox Presbyterian Church. The approved organizations are the only nonprofits allowed to sell fireworks at booths set throughout Dublin.

While "Safe and Sane" fireworks may be used at any time in single-family residences in Dublin during the sales period, fireworks are prohibited in unauthorized parks, facilities, or schools in the city.

Fireworks are allowed to be lit in the parking lots of four approved locations between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. on the Fourth of July: Alamo Creek Park, Dublin Sports Grounds, Emerald Glen Park and Shannon Park.

Dublin remains the only Tri-Valley city to continue the sales of individual fireworks -- all fireworks are banned in Pleasanton, Livermore, San Ramon and Danville to prevent accidental fires or injuries from independently set off fireworks.