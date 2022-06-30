News

'Safe and Sane' fireworks back on sale in Dublin

All types of fireworks remain banned in San Ramon Valley

by Carol Xu / Danville San Ramon

Thu, Jun 30, 2022
"Safe and Sane" fireworks are once again available for purchase from approved nonprofits in the city of Dublin ahead of Independence Day celebrations. This year, the city will be increasing law enforcement efforts to ensure public safety.

Fireworks, which went on sale starting Tuesday, will be offered through Monday to help in the fundraising efforts of 15 selected local nonprofits, including Dublin Rotary Club, Knights of Columbus, Dublin Little League, and John Knox Presbyterian Church. The approved organizations are the only nonprofits allowed to sell fireworks at booths set throughout Dublin.

While "Safe and Sane" fireworks may be used at any time in single-family residences in Dublin during the sales period, fireworks are prohibited in unauthorized parks, facilities, or schools in the city.

Fireworks are allowed to be lit in the parking lots of four approved locations between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. on the Fourth of July: Alamo Creek Park, Dublin Sports Grounds, Emerald Glen Park and Shannon Park.

Dublin remains the only Tri-Valley city to continue the sales of individual fireworks -- all fireworks are banned in Pleasanton, Livermore, San Ramon and Danville to prevent accidental fires or injuries from independently set off fireworks.

This year, Dublin will have increased law enforcement and firefighters patrolling public parks, with additional officers stationed throughout the city in lookout for illegal fireworks, which explode in the air or move along the ground and pose a higher safety hazard.

The city has a zero-tolerance policy against selling or using illegal fireworks, and violators can incur maximum penalties, including steep fines and jail time, according to city officials.

Dublin Police Services warns against re-lighting fireworks, taking fireworks apart to build one's own fireworks, lighting more than one device at a time, and using fireworks around pets. They urge all children handling fireworks to have adult supervision. The department also suggests all pets to be kept indoors during Independence Day fireworks celebrations to prevent animal agitation.

For more information, and to find the list of organizations and their booth locations, visit www.dublin.ca.gov/fireworks.

