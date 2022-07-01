Danville and San Ramon prepare for July 4 festivities

This year's return in the wake of pandemic restrictions is anticipated to see more than 100 groups marching in the approximately two-hour long parade through downtown Danville. Festivities are scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon on July 4.

The popular parade, a partnership between Danville and the Kiwanis Club since 1975, has been known to attract between 30,000 and 40,000 attendees annually.

The town of Danville and Kiwanis Club of the San Ramon Valley are preparing for the full return of their annual downtown parade this July 4, with "Celebrating our Local Olympians" as the theme of this year's event, in the wake of the postponed 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which was delayed until 2021 thanks to the onset of COVID-19.

San Ramon Valley residents and visitors are invited to attend two separate Fourth of July celebrations this Monday, with the return of a beloved annual parade in downtown Danville, and an evening concert from "Bay Area party band" Pride and Joy in San Ramon's Central Park.

The concert is set for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday at 12501 Alcosta Blvd. in San Ramon. In addition to event parking in the map below, parking will be available at Iron Horse Middle School.

"It's always been natural for us to reach out and draw in the audience. We make the people feel they're part of the performance because they are," says Pride and Joy founder and bandleader Coleman Burke, in an announcement from San Ramon officials. "That's what Pride and Joy has always been about...creating a great feeling. That's as important a part of our show as the work we put into our look, choreography and arrangements."

That evening, festivities in the San Ramon Valley will continue at the San Ramon Central Park Amphitheater, where local musicians Pride and Joy will take the stage following patriotic music from Olympia Fields and a tribute to veterans.

To accommodate the parade, Danville officials have announced the following street closures from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday:

Danville and San Ramon prepare for July 4 festivities

Valley will feature morning parade in Danville, evening concert in San Ramon