Danville and San Ramon prepare for July 4 festivities

Valley will feature morning parade in Danville, evening concert in San Ramon

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Fri, Jul 1, 2022, 12:01 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Bay Area 'party band' Pride and Joy are set to headline at the City of San Ramon's July 4 concert this year. (Image courtesy of City of San Ramon)

San Ramon Valley residents and visitors are invited to attend two separate Fourth of July celebrations this Monday, with the return of a beloved annual parade in downtown Danville, and an evening concert from "Bay Area party band" Pride and Joy in San Ramon's Central Park.

Kiwanis Club Parade

The town of Danville and Kiwanis Club of the San Ramon Valley are preparing for the full return of their annual downtown parade this July 4, with "Celebrating our Local Olympians" as the theme of this year's event, in the wake of the postponed 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which was delayed until 2021 thanks to the onset of COVID-19.

The popular parade, a partnership between Danville and the Kiwanis Club since 1975, has been known to attract between 30,000 and 40,000 attendees annually.

This year's return in the wake of pandemic restrictions is anticipated to see more than 100 groups marching in the approximately two-hour long parade through downtown Danville. Festivities are scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon on July 4.

Free parking will be available in the following lots:

Clock Tower Parking Lot

Danville Library/Community Center Parking Lot

Front Street Municipal Parking Lot

Railroad Avenue Municipal Parking Lot

Rose Street Parking Lot

Village Theatre Parking Lot

To accommodate the parade, Danville officials have announced the following street closures from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday:

Railroad Avenue between Hartz Avenue. and Love Lane

La Gonda Way between El Cerro Boulevard and Danville Boulevard

Prospect Avenue between Hartz Avenue and Front Street

East Linda Mesa Avenue between Hartz Avenue and the Rose Street Parking Lot

Hartz Avenue between Railroad Avenue and Hartz Way

San Ramon Valley Boulevard between Hartz Way and Town and Country Drive

Town and Country Drive between San Ramon Valley Boulevard and Sheri Lane

Street closures scheduled from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Danville, for the July 4 Kiwanis Club parade. (Image courtesy of Town of Danville)

San Ramon concert

That evening, festivities in the San Ramon Valley will continue at the San Ramon Central Park Amphitheater, where local musicians Pride and Joy will take the stage following patriotic music from Olympia Fields and a tribute to veterans.

"It's always been natural for us to reach out and draw in the audience. We make the people feel they're part of the performance because they are," says Pride and Joy founder and bandleader Coleman Burke, in an announcement from San Ramon officials. "That's what Pride and Joy has always been about...creating a great feeling. That's as important a part of our show as the work we put into our look, choreography and arrangements."

The concert is set for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday at 12501 Alcosta Blvd. in San Ramon. In addition to event parking in the map below, parking will be available at Iron Horse Middle School.

Event map, including parking, for the July 4 concert at Central Park. (Image courtesy of City of San Ramon)

