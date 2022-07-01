News Digest: No swimming at Del Valle, Shadow Cliffs | Canyon Fire on Ridge stays 95% contained | Microbusiness grants from Chabot-Las Positas

No swimming
Those hoping to get in a little swimming in a public natural setting this Fourth of July weekend will have to look outside of the Tri-Valley, as both East Bay Regional Park District-operated locations are closed to swimmers.
Lake Del Valle in Livermore is not allowing swimming right now due to the presence of cyanobacteria (blue-green algae), but boating is authorized in the Del Valle Regional Park, according to district spokesman Dave Mason. Swimming may reopen later in the year depending on water quality.
Meanwhile, swimming continues to be closed into the third consecutive year at Shadow Cliffs Regional Recreation Area in Pleasanton. Like last year, the closure is due to drought-induced low water levels (while 2020 was due to the pandemic). Boating is also not allowed, Mason said.
For more information, visit ebparks.org.
Ridge fire at 95% contained
The fire that broke out on the Pleasanton Ridge last week -- dubbed the Canyon Fire -- remained at 71 acres and 95% contained as of Thursday, according to Cal Fire.
The wildland fire, which began around 2:10 p.m. June 23 on the Ridge as a reported structure/vegetation fire in the Sunol area and threatened homes on the west side of Pleasanton, reached 71 acres with crews achieving 10% containment by about 8:45 p.m., Cal Fire said on Twitter. Crews had stopped forward progress on the "Canyon" fire incident around 4:30 p.m.
The headway by firefighters allowed emergency officials in the evening to lift the evacuation orders that had been issued around 2:45 p.m. for Golden Eagle Way residents.
According to Cal Fire, the containment has held at 95% since Monday.
Microbusiness grants
The Chabot-Las Positas Community College District is accepting applications after being awarded grant funding from the California Office of the Small Business Advocate for the Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program.
"These are one-time grants given to qualified microbusinesses impacted by COVID-19 and do not have to be paid back," CLPCCD officials said. "The program will provide $2,500 grants to microbusinesses -- businesses that have fewer than five employees and earn less than $50,000 per year -- that were open in 2019, are still in operation and were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic."
The application window is open through Aug. 12. Grants are being awarded on a first-come, first-served basis and prioritize minority-, woman- or veteran-owned businesses, officials said.
For eligibility rules and other details, visit districtazure.clpccd.org, email [email protected] or call 925-416-5143.
