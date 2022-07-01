News Digest: No swimming at Del Valle, Shadow Cliffs | Canyon Fire on Ridge stays 95% contained | Microbusiness grants from Chabot-Las Positas

Ridge fire at 95% contained

The fire that broke out on the Pleasanton Ridge last week -- dubbed the Canyon Fire -- remained at 71 acres and 95% contained as of Thursday, according to Cal Fire.

The wildland fire, which began around 2:10 p.m. June 23 on the Ridge as a reported structure/vegetation fire in the Sunol area and threatened homes on the west side of Pleasanton, reached 71 acres with crews achieving 10% containment by about 8:45 p.m., Cal Fire said on Twitter. Crews had stopped forward progress on the "Canyon" fire incident around 4:30 p.m.

The headway by firefighters allowed emergency officials in the evening to lift the evacuation orders that had been issued around 2:45 p.m. for Golden Eagle Way residents.

According to Cal Fire, the containment has held at 95% since Monday.

Microbusiness grants

The Chabot-Las Positas Community College District is accepting applications after being awarded grant funding from the California Office of the Small Business Advocate for the Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program.

"These are one-time grants given to qualified microbusinesses impacted by COVID-19 and do not have to be paid back," CLPCCD officials said. "The program will provide $2,500 grants to microbusinesses -- businesses that have fewer than five employees and earn less than $50,000 per year -- that were open in 2019, are still in operation and were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic."

The application window is open through Aug. 12. Grants are being awarded on a first-come, first-served basis and prioritize minority-, woman- or veteran-owned businesses, officials said.

For eligibility rules and other details, visit districtazure.clpccd.org, email [email protected] or call 925-416-5143.