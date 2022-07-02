News

District reopens Del Valle East Beach to swimming

West Beach in Livermore (algae), Shadow Cliffs in Pleasanton (low water levels) still closed to swimmers

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sat, Jul 2, 2022, 9:57 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The East Bay Regional Park District announced late Friday afternoon that it would be reopening the Del Valle East Beach to swimming effective Saturday (July 2) with a caution advisory, while the West Beach at Lake Del Valle in Livermore remains closed due to blue-green algae.

That means one of the three natural water beaches operated by EBRPD in the Tri-Valley will be open to swimmers this Fourth of July weekend.

The Del Valle East Beach, which had been closed due to the presence of cyanobacteria (blue-green algae), will reopen Saturday with a caution advisory telling people not to swallow the water and to shower and towel-dry after water contact.

The West Beach remains off-limits to swimming due to the blue-green algae. Boating has remained authorized in the Del Valle Regional Park.

Meanwhile, swimming continues to be closed into the third consecutive year at Shadow Cliffs Regional Recreation Area in Pleasanton. Like last year, the closure is due to drought-induced low water levels (while 2020 was due to the pandemic). Boating is also not allowed there either. For more information, visit ebparks.org.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Jeremy Walsh, a Benicia native and American University alum, joined Embarcadero Media in November 2013. After serving as associate editor for the Pleasanton Weekly and DanvilleSanRamon.com, he was promoted to editor of the East Bay Division in February 2017. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

District reopens Del Valle East Beach to swimming

West Beach in Livermore (algae), Shadow Cliffs in Pleasanton (low water levels) still closed to swimmers

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sat, Jul 2, 2022, 9:57 am

The East Bay Regional Park District announced late Friday afternoon that it would be reopening the Del Valle East Beach to swimming effective Saturday (July 2) with a caution advisory, while the West Beach at Lake Del Valle in Livermore remains closed due to blue-green algae.

That means one of the three natural water beaches operated by EBRPD in the Tri-Valley will be open to swimmers this Fourth of July weekend.

The Del Valle East Beach, which had been closed due to the presence of cyanobacteria (blue-green algae), will reopen Saturday with a caution advisory telling people not to swallow the water and to shower and towel-dry after water contact.

The West Beach remains off-limits to swimming due to the blue-green algae. Boating has remained authorized in the Del Valle Regional Park.

Meanwhile, swimming continues to be closed into the third consecutive year at Shadow Cliffs Regional Recreation Area in Pleasanton. Like last year, the closure is due to drought-induced low water levels (while 2020 was due to the pandemic). Boating is also not allowed there either. For more information, visit ebparks.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.