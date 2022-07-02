District reopens Del Valle East Beach to swimming

The East Bay Regional Park District announced late Friday afternoon that it would be reopening the Del Valle East Beach to swimming effective Saturday (July 2) with a caution advisory, while the West Beach at Lake Del Valle in Livermore remains closed due to blue-green algae.

That means one of the three natural water beaches operated by EBRPD in the Tri-Valley will be open to swimmers this Fourth of July weekend.

The Del Valle East Beach, which had been closed due to the presence of cyanobacteria (blue-green algae), will reopen Saturday with a caution advisory telling people not to swallow the water and to shower and towel-dry after water contact.

The West Beach remains off-limits to swimming due to the blue-green algae. Boating has remained authorized in the Del Valle Regional Park.

Meanwhile, swimming continues to be closed into the third consecutive year at Shadow Cliffs Regional Recreation Area in Pleasanton. Like last year, the closure is due to drought-induced low water levels (while 2020 was due to the pandemic). Boating is also not allowed there either. For more information, visit ebparks.org.