Trio arrested in Antioch after brazen armed robbery in Danville

Three teenagers were arrested in Antioch on suspicion of committing an armed robbery in broad daylight outside a grocery store in downtown Danville on Friday, according to authorities.
The incident occurred just after 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Trader Joe's on Railroad Avenue in Danville. A man reported to police that he was held up at gunpoint by individuals while he was getting out of his car, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.
The robbers stole personal property from the man and drove away from the scene in a waiting vehicle, according to the sheriff's office. No injuries were reported.
Danville police and county sheriff's deputies, along with the sheriff's STARR helicopter, searched the area for the suspects and also alerted other law enforcement agencies about the suspect vehicle, according to authorities.
Later Friday, sheriff's detectives located the suspect vehicle in Antioch, and with the help of Antioch police and the STARR helicopter unit, all three suspects were arrested, according to sheriff's officials.
Leon Fountain, 18, of San Jose was arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of armed robbery, conspiracy, participating in a criminal street gang and several weapons violations. He is being held in lieu of $380,000 bail.
The other two arrestees were juveniles, so sheriff's officials declined to release their names.
This marked the fourth violent crime involving gun-toting culprits reported publicly by authorities in the Tri-Valley in the past two weeks, following an armed carjacking in Livermore on June 20, an armed robbery attempt with gunfire exchanged in Danville on June 21 and a car break-in with more gunfire in Pleasanton last Tuesday (June 28).
The investigation into Friday's armed robbery in Danville is ongoing, according to the sheriff's office. Anyone with information about the case can contact the sheriff's office at 925-313-2600 or 925-646-2441. Anonymous tips can be sent by email to [email protected] or by voicemail to 866-846-3592.
Where are these youths procuring their firearms and from whom?
There have been similar reported incidents at Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto and the arrested suspects were also from Antioch.
Why do they travel so far to commit these crimes and what can shoppers do to prevent these armed robberies?
As a former wholesale jewelry sales agent I am licensed & permitted to carry a concealed weapon (a Browning 9mm HighPower) but I rarely have it on my person these days as I am semi-retired.
Should I start carrying it when shopping as a means of self-defense?