Trio arrested in Antioch after brazen armed robbery in Danville

Three teenagers were arrested in Antioch on suspicion of committing an armed robbery in broad daylight outside a grocery store in downtown Danville on Friday, according to authorities.

The incident occurred just after 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Trader Joe's on Railroad Avenue in Danville. A man reported to police that he was held up at gunpoint by individuals while he was getting out of his car, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.

The robbers stole personal property from the man and drove away from the scene in a waiting vehicle, according to the sheriff's office. No injuries were reported.

Danville police and county sheriff's deputies, along with the sheriff's STARR helicopter, searched the area for the suspects and also alerted other law enforcement agencies about the suspect vehicle, according to authorities.

Later Friday, sheriff's detectives located the suspect vehicle in Antioch, and with the help of Antioch police and the STARR helicopter unit, all three suspects were arrested, according to sheriff's officials.