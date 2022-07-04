Con Fire officially annexes East County Fire

The much-anticipated consolidation of the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District became official Friday.

The move brings 128,000 residents of East Contra Costa under the purview of the larger district and is expected to improve and streamline service. The district now serves 753,000 county residents.

A ceremony marking the transfer of command was held Friday morning at Brentwood City Park. The event was attended by department leaders, elected officials and residents and featured static displays of some of Con Fire's specialized equipment and crews.

"Today marks our arrival at the finish line of a pursuit for improved fire and emergency services that has been years in the making," Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Chief Lewis Broschard said in a statement. "As of today, Con Fire, consisting of the people, facilities and resources of East Contra Costa Fire and all of our own resources, has begun delivering on the long-awaited promise of enhanced services across our newly expanded jurisdiction."

Con Fire now includes the entirety of the former ECCFPD service area, expanding geographically from 304 to 553 square miles, a 45% increase.