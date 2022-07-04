Dublin secures $2.29M in state funds for Iron Horse Nature Park and Open Space

The regional trail operated by the East Bay Regional Park District runs from Concord to Pleasanton, extending through Pleasant Hill, Walnut Creek, Alamo, Danville, San Ramon and Dublin in between.

"The assemblymember is a big advocate for the Water Parks and Wildlife Committee in the Assembly. She's a big advocate for active transportation and for expanding access to open space," Kumagai said.

Bauer-Kahan spearheaded the campaign to obtain funding from the California State Department of Parks and Recreation after being made aware of the plans and need for improvements during the 2021 budget cycle, according to Kumagai.

"This was one of our priority projects -- the legislature and the governor through the budget process made the allocation of $2.29 million to assist with the funding of the Iron Horse Nature Park and Open Space project," said Shawn Kumagai, who works as district director for local Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) while also serving on the Dublin City Council.

A multimillion-dollar state grant will be used to add amenities to those using the Iron Horse Regional Trail in Dublin.

"Right now this project calls for a little over 12 acres of park and open space -- but the space could increase to over 20 usable acres," Jackman said.

Of the 32-mile Iron Horse Regional Trail, a portion of it will be known as the Iron Horse Trail Nature Park and Open Space.

"But it will help with the gap in funding of course. The city and East Bay Regional Park District and Zone 7 are partners on this project," Kumagai said.

"The assemblymember really feels it'll be a regional attraction for folks -- it's an exciting project and one that really coincides with her legislative goals to create additional access to open space," Kumagai said.

Whether residents like to go for a walk, run or bicycle ride, the goal is they'll also find themselves enjoying new features along the way, officials said.

"It will include additional trail space, shade structures, nature play areas, picnic tables and some outdoor interpretive displays -- there will also be a bridge, which will connect Stagecoach Park to this area along the Iron Horse Trail, allowing the local neighborhood to come and experience as well," she added.

"We're still in the just the design phase of the project" said Shari Jackman, communications manager of the city of Dublin.

Phase one of the new project will begin at Amador Valley Boulevard to approximately where the bridge is near Dublin High School. In addition to more trail space, there will be equipment that will not only encourage families to come but to stay and enjoy the amenities.

Dublin secures $2.29M in state funds for Iron Horse Nature Park and Open Space

Project would spruce up key stretch of trail in city