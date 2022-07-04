Livermore: Hells Angels founder Ralph 'Sonny' Barger dies at 83

Barger started the Oakland Hells Angels club in 1957. Originally from Modesto, Barger grew up in Oakland and gravitated toward biker culture, which he outlined in his 2009 best-seller "Hell's Angel" -- perhaps the only time a person from the club opted to use an apostrophe.

Perhaps the most infamous was the Rolling Stones concert at Altamont in 1969, where Hells Angels had been hired to provide security, documented in the rock documentary "Gimme Shelter." Hells Angel Alan Passaro stabbed and beat a man to death at the show but was later found not guilty by a jury that accepted his claim of self-defense.

Barger died at the age of 83 of cancer in Livermore and was the founding member of the Oakland branch of the Hells Angels motorcycle club, known for its outlaw reputation and the scrapes with law enforcement that resulted.

"Sonny -- you're free like butterflies," read a note attached to one bouquet and posted on the chapter's Facebook page. "Keep the wind in your face and the stink off your back."

"If you are reading this message, you'll know that I'm gone," he wrote. "I've lived a long and good life filled with adventure. And I've had the privilege to be part of an amazing club. Although I've had a public persona for decades, I've mostly enjoyed special time with my club brothers, my family, my friends. Please know that I passed peacefully... But also know that in the end, I was surrounded by what really matters: My wife, Zorana, as well as my loved ones. Keep your head up high, stay loyal, remain free, and always value honor."

Though known these days mostly for their toy drives and lucrative merchandising, the motorcycle club at large still finds itself in the crosshairs of authorities. Earlier this month, two members of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club in Sonoma County were convicted in federal court of murder in aid of racketeering.

When the motorcycle club the Oakland Panthers disbanded in 1956, he took up the helm and renamed the crew the Hells Angels. Being "outlaws" of course meant that the authorities were always in their rearview mirrors. Barger was acquitted of murder in 1972 and acquitted again for racketeering in 1980, but did time for possession with intent to sell in 1973 and conspiracy in 1988.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Livermore: Hells Angels founder Ralph 'Sonny' Barger dies at 83

'I've lived a long and good life filled with adventure,' motorcycle club leader writes in final Facebook post