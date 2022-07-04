Masks not required for students, staff in state's COVID health guidance for 2022-23 school year

State public health officials announced their public health guidance last week for the 2022-23 K-12 school year with no mask requirement for students or staff.

The guidance, which officially went into effect Friday, includes recommendations that students get vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear a mask indoors but does not require that they do either.

California students will not be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine until at least July 1, 2023, provided that the vaccine is fully approved by federal regulators for all age groups.

The guidance also requires that students cannot be prevented from wearing a mask as a condition for participating in a school event or activity.

Teachers and school staff are also not required to wear a mask, but the state has required them since August 2021 to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or test weekly for the virus.