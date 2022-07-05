Danville unveils housing plan simulation tool

Danville officials are continuing to seek input from residents on how to proceed with the next phase of the drafting process in the town's Housing Element update, with a new virtual tool and community workshops announced Tuesday.

The Housing Plan simulation tool, available through Aug. 1, allows community members to suggest their own plans for how to best allocate the minimum 2,241 new housing units required by the Regional Housing Needs Allocation for Danville.

"Users can 'add' what they believe is the appropriate number of housing units to qualified potential housing sites on a virtual map," officials said in an announcement. "It is an interactive way to explore where housing might go and how different housing densities on various sites can help the Town meet its housing assignment."

A majority of the potential sites for new housing featured in the new tool were identified during an earlier community outreach effort, in which community members had access to a housing site suggestion map, in which 99 separate sites were identified via 281 "pins."

The town will hold three workshops to provide guidance and answer questions on the new tool, with the first on Thursday, followed by two more on July 13 and July 20.