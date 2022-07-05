Director Lane announces retirement from East Bay Parks board

Beverly Lane, a former Danville mayor and longtime member of the East Bay Regional Park District Board of Directors, announced Tuesday that she would be stepping down at the end of her current term this fall.

Lane's departure from EBRPD's Ward 6 seat, which contains the San Ramon Valley and is the only ward entirely within Contra Costa County, would come after roughly 28 years in office, having been elected in 1994.

During her tenure on the board, Lane's emphases have been preservation of open spaces and access to public parks and trails. She was one of the founders of the Iron Horse Regional Trail.

Lane first moved to Danville with her family in 1973. She was among the first members of the Danville Town Council, following the town's incorporation in 1982, where she remained until 1993.

In addition to her Ward 6 seat, Lane is co-chair of Friends of the San Ramon Creek and curator at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley, where she also served as the founding president for the museum's Board of Trustees.