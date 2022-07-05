News

Man charged after allegedly trying to meet minor for sex in Danville

Arraigned on nine felony counts after arrest last week

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 5, 2022, 7:54 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A 43-year-old Concord man has been charged with nine felony counts for allegedly attempting to meet a minor for sex in the San Ramon Valley.

DA's office logo.

Police arrested Phillip Soliman Moussa on June 29 in Danville, after he arranged to meet someone he believed was a 14-year-old child, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office. Moussa allegedly sent the minor a text requesting to meet at a park in Danville to engage in prohibited sex acts.

Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputies arrested Moussa when he arrived. He remains in custody at the Martinez Detention Facility in lieu of $675,000. Moussa was arraigned Tuesday on three counts of arranging to meet a minor for sex, three counts of online enticement of a minor, and three counts of attempted lewd acts with a child.

The case was investigated by the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, staffed by investigators from the Walnut Creek, San Ramon, Concord and Moraga police departments, the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, United States Secret Service, Homeland Security Investigations, the Contra Costa County Probation Department, and Inspectors from the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with information about this case should contact sheriff's Detective Andreas Gianopoulos at 925-313-2621.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Local prosecutors parents to discuss online safety with their children and visit the website www.kidsmartz.org or the DA's office website for further information.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Man charged after allegedly trying to meet minor for sex in Danville

Arraigned on nine felony counts after arrest last week

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation /

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 5, 2022, 7:54 pm

A 43-year-old Concord man has been charged with nine felony counts for allegedly attempting to meet a minor for sex in the San Ramon Valley.

Police arrested Phillip Soliman Moussa on June 29 in Danville, after he arranged to meet someone he believed was a 14-year-old child, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office. Moussa allegedly sent the minor a text requesting to meet at a park in Danville to engage in prohibited sex acts.

Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputies arrested Moussa when he arrived. He remains in custody at the Martinez Detention Facility in lieu of $675,000. Moussa was arraigned Tuesday on three counts of arranging to meet a minor for sex, three counts of online enticement of a minor, and three counts of attempted lewd acts with a child.

The case was investigated by the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, staffed by investigators from the Walnut Creek, San Ramon, Concord and Moraga police departments, the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, United States Secret Service, Homeland Security Investigations, the Contra Costa County Probation Department, and Inspectors from the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with information about this case should contact sheriff's Detective Andreas Gianopoulos at 925-313-2621.

Local prosecutors parents to discuss online safety with their children and visit the website www.kidsmartz.org or the DA's office website for further information.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.