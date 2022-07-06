Community Briefs: Below-market condo lottery | Business promotion funds | State of the County | Senior Variety Show auditions

More information on the unit, drawing, and application process is available here.

Business promotion funds

The town of Danville has opened applications for a grant program aimed at supporting brick-and-mortar businesses and local organizations.

Business promotion funds are allocated annually as part of Danville's budget planning process, with $25,000 in grant funding for the program established in this year's budget.

"Grant funds are intended to encourage business collaboration and to support marketing efforts for events, programs and innovative solutions that promote economic commerce among Danville's businesses," an announcement from town officials said.

Applications are now open for reimbursable General Business and Marketing Promotion grants for qualifying projects from local businesses and organizations, through the end of the month, or until funds are exhausted.

"These funds are intended to be used for purposes deemed to be most advantageous to a broad range of the Danville business community," the town's announcement said. "Historically, grants have been given for collaborative events such as the Art and Wine Strolls, Where's Waldo Scavenger Hunt, Shops and Hops, etc.

In this year's application review process, town officials will be prioritizing collaborative projects between businesses that provide events and experiences for consumers, the promotion of events and cooperative marketing approaches, the incorporation of the town's "Live Locally" slogan, and patron safety.

Applications and more information on the program's requirements are available here.

State of the County luncheon

The San Ramon Chamber of Commerce is hosting a State of the County luncheon featuring District 2 Supervisor Candace Andersen this month.

In her speech, Andersen is set to provide an update on economic recovery and other timely issues facing Contra Costa County.

More information and tickets for the July 27 event are available here. Information on sponsorship opportunities is available by calling 925-242-0600 or by emailing Kathy Fanning at [email protected]

Senior Variety Show auditions

The town of Danville is seeking performers 50 years old and up for its fourth annual Senior Variety Show.

The show consists of a wide range of acts in three to five minute performances aimed at showcasing the talents of local seniors.

Auditions are set for July 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and can be scheduled by emailing Kellie Schuyler at [email protected] or calling 925-314-3430.

The performance is set for Sept. 17 from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Village Theatre on Front Street. Tickets are set to go on sale in early August.