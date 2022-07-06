News

Community Briefs: Below-market condo lottery | Business promotion funds | State of the County | Senior Variety Show auditions

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 6, 2022, 11:14 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

BMR unit lottery

Applicants for one below market rate (BMR) condo on Norris Canyon Road will be determined via a lottery drawing on July 29. (Image courtesy of City of San Ramon)

The city of San Ramon has announced the availability of a below-market-rate (BMR) unit at Norris Canyon Road and applications for a lottery drawing for an opportunity to own the unit.

The deed-restricted, three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo with a detached garage has a price set at $407,000 for approximately 951 square feet.

The maximum income to be eligible for the drawing is $98,650 for a household of three; $109,600 for a household of four; $118,400 for a household of five; $127,150 for a household of six, and $135,950 for a household of seven. The minimum household size is three, with a maximum of seven, according to the unit's occupancy standard.

Entries to the drawing are open until July 20 at 5 p.m, with those selected being given an opportunity to apply to buy the BMR unit. A loan pre-approval letter is required for those entering the drawing. Results will be published on July 29.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

More information on the unit, drawing, and application process is available here.

Business promotion funds

The town of Danville has opened applications for a grant program aimed at supporting brick-and-mortar businesses and local organizations.

Business promotion funds are allocated annually as part of Danville's budget planning process, with $25,000 in grant funding for the program established in this year's budget.

"Grant funds are intended to encourage business collaboration and to support marketing efforts for events, programs and innovative solutions that promote economic commerce among Danville's businesses," an announcement from town officials said.

Applications are now open for reimbursable General Business and Marketing Promotion grants for qualifying projects from local businesses and organizations, through the end of the month, or until funds are exhausted.

"These funds are intended to be used for purposes deemed to be most advantageous to a broad range of the Danville business community," the town's announcement said. "Historically, grants have been given for collaborative events such as the Art and Wine Strolls, Where's Waldo Scavenger Hunt, Shops and Hops, etc.

In this year's application review process, town officials will be prioritizing collaborative projects between businesses that provide events and experiences for consumers, the promotion of events and cooperative marketing approaches, the incorporation of the town's "Live Locally" slogan, and patron safety.

Applications and more information on the program's requirements are available here.

State of the County luncheon

The San Ramon Chamber of Commerce is hosting a State of the County luncheon featuring District 2 Supervisor Candace Andersen this month.

District 2 Supervisor Candace Andersen. (Contributed photo)

In her speech, Andersen is set to provide an update on economic recovery and other timely issues facing Contra Costa County.

More information and tickets for the July 27 event are available here. Information on sponsorship opportunities is available by calling 925-242-0600 or by emailing Kathy Fanning at [email protected]

Senior Variety Show auditions

The town of Danville is seeking performers 50 years old and up for its fourth annual Senior Variety Show.

The show consists of a wide range of acts in three to five minute performances aimed at showcasing the talents of local seniors.

Auditions are set for July 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and can be scheduled by emailing Kellie Schuyler at [email protected] or calling 925-314-3430.

The performance is set for Sept. 17 from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Village Theatre on Front Street. Tickets are set to go on sale in early August.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you political news. Become a member today.
Join

Community Briefs: Below-market condo lottery | Business promotion funds | State of the County | Senior Variety Show auditions

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 6, 2022, 11:14 pm

BMR unit lottery

The city of San Ramon has announced the availability of a below-market-rate (BMR) unit at Norris Canyon Road and applications for a lottery drawing for an opportunity to own the unit.

The deed-restricted, three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo with a detached garage has a price set at $407,000 for approximately 951 square feet.

The maximum income to be eligible for the drawing is $98,650 for a household of three; $109,600 for a household of four; $118,400 for a household of five; $127,150 for a household of six, and $135,950 for a household of seven. The minimum household size is three, with a maximum of seven, according to the unit's occupancy standard.

Entries to the drawing are open until July 20 at 5 p.m, with those selected being given an opportunity to apply to buy the BMR unit. A loan pre-approval letter is required for those entering the drawing. Results will be published on July 29.

More information on the unit, drawing, and application process is available here.

Business promotion funds

The town of Danville has opened applications for a grant program aimed at supporting brick-and-mortar businesses and local organizations.

Business promotion funds are allocated annually as part of Danville's budget planning process, with $25,000 in grant funding for the program established in this year's budget.

"Grant funds are intended to encourage business collaboration and to support marketing efforts for events, programs and innovative solutions that promote economic commerce among Danville's businesses," an announcement from town officials said.

Applications are now open for reimbursable General Business and Marketing Promotion grants for qualifying projects from local businesses and organizations, through the end of the month, or until funds are exhausted.

"These funds are intended to be used for purposes deemed to be most advantageous to a broad range of the Danville business community," the town's announcement said. "Historically, grants have been given for collaborative events such as the Art and Wine Strolls, Where's Waldo Scavenger Hunt, Shops and Hops, etc.

In this year's application review process, town officials will be prioritizing collaborative projects between businesses that provide events and experiences for consumers, the promotion of events and cooperative marketing approaches, the incorporation of the town's "Live Locally" slogan, and patron safety.

Applications and more information on the program's requirements are available here.

State of the County luncheon

The San Ramon Chamber of Commerce is hosting a State of the County luncheon featuring District 2 Supervisor Candace Andersen this month.

In her speech, Andersen is set to provide an update on economic recovery and other timely issues facing Contra Costa County.

More information and tickets for the July 27 event are available here. Information on sponsorship opportunities is available by calling 925-242-0600 or by emailing Kathy Fanning at [email protected]

Senior Variety Show auditions

The town of Danville is seeking performers 50 years old and up for its fourth annual Senior Variety Show.

The show consists of a wide range of acts in three to five minute performances aimed at showcasing the talents of local seniors.

Auditions are set for July 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and can be scheduled by emailing Kellie Schuyler at [email protected] or calling 925-314-3430.

The performance is set for Sept. 17 from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Village Theatre on Front Street. Tickets are set to go on sale in early August.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.