Pleasanton Preps: Foothill tennis champ Lee honored for giving back

Then there are those students that make sure the summer is full of activities, thus preventing the inevitable boredom from kicking in.

Of course, while it is fun not being in school, by halfway through the summer you would start talking about how bored you were, and even, almost, kind of maybe, would think, hmmm ... maybe school is not so bad.

Looking back, I remember the feeling of being free from the daily rigors of school. The possibilities seemed endless as to what the summer could hold.

I know growing up in Pleasanton that magical two-word phrase has brought smiles to the faces of thousands of students over the years, and with good cause.

He is collecting tennis balls to be recycled by a youth-powered nonprofit called Recycleballs. To date, he has collected 3,042 used tennis balls that were saved from the landfill.

For starters, Lee has been taking physics and has also continued his philanthropy.

Lee, who was the 2022 East Bay Athletic League tennis champion in singles and was a member of the Foothill team that captured the EBAL team title, is not taking summer vacation as most students do -- just enjoying the summer and relaxing.

Other students were encouraged to learn about and participate in his recycling drive and $27,000 in corporate grants to nonprofits were awarded to Razom for Ukraine, East Palo Alto Tennis and Tutoring (EPATT), and Foothill, because of the shoe drive.

Lee has been recognized for his efforts by Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown with an award last month not only for the environmental impact but for the community and societal impact.

The effort has led to 2,239 pairs of shoes being shipped out to those in need.

If that's not enough, Lee has organized a shoe drive for the past three years in partnership with the nonprofit Go Green Initiative.

Editor's note: Dennis Miller is a contributing sports writer for the Pleasanton Weekly. To contact him about his Pleasanton Preps column, email [email protected]

The team trains at Foothill High and has athletes ranging from the Under-8 division up through the 17-18 group.

There are 20 athletes from the Falcon Track Club who have qualified and will be competing at the USATF National Junior Olympics that take place July 25-31 in Hornet Stadium at California State University, Sacramento.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you education news. Become a member today.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Pleasanton Preps: Foothill tennis champ Lee honored for giving back

Also: Falcon Track Club stars qualify for Junior Olympics at Sac State this month