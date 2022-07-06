News

Rehkopf appointed as Greenbrook Elementary School principal

Former VP in Pleasanton to lead Danville campus

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Ailsa Rehkopf, a former vice principal in Pleasanton, is taking the reins of operations at Greenbrook Elementary School in Danville, having been appointed as the school's new principal last week.

Ailsa Rehkopf, new principal of Greenbrook Elementary School. (Contributed photo)

Rehkopf's appointment was announced following a special-closed session meeting at the San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education last Thursday, along with several other new appointments, including Demetrius Ball as principal at California High School in San Ramon.

"We are excited to bring Ms. Rehkopf to Greenbrook, and know you join us in welcoming her as the new Principal," Superintendent John Malloy said in an email to the Greenbrook community. "She looks forward to collaborating and working together to continue to achieve great things for the entire community."

Although the appointment will see Rehkopf leaving the Pleasanton Unified School District for SRVUSD, she began her career in the latter district, as a fifth-grade teacher at Golden View Elementary School in San Ramon. Before heading to PUSD's Walnut Grove Elementary School as vice principal, she served as a teacher on special assignment in administration at both Golden View Elementary and Pine Valley Middle schools.

"She is an accomplished leader and student-focused educator with a vast range of experience," Malloy said.

Rehkopf earned her bachelor's degree at Chico State University, before heading to St. Mary's College in Moraga for a master's degree in educational administration.

Rehkopf's predecessor as principal at Greenbrook is Rhea Murphy.

