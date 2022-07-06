News

San Ramon debuts alarm permit program

Aimed at reducing thousands of false calls to police

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

The city of San Ramon is implementing a new registration system for alarms this year that is intended to reduce the approximately 2,000 to 3,000 false alarm calls to the city's police department each year, according to city officials.

"Beginning immediately, every San Ramon residence or business with an alarm system must obtain an alarm permit," an announcement from the city said.

Alarm permits are free-of-charge, and valid from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 annually.

The implementation comes following the council's approval of an ordinance that was introduced in November, laying out the requirements and justifications for the new permitting system.

"Alarm owners are responsible for ensuring their alarm system is properly working," San Ramon Police Chief Craig Stevens wrote in a letter to the public on the new measure. "False alarms are a substantial drain on police services, and alarm owners will be subject to fines according to the following schedule per calendar year."

Fines for false alarms were effective as of Friday. Under the new system, there is no penalty for a first false alarm. A second false alarm comes with a $50 fee and a written notice, with the fee going up to $150 for a third false alarm, then to $300 for four or more false alarms.

Existing alarms are required to be registered by Sept. 1, with new alarms requiring registration within 30 days of installation.

More information on the new ordinance and permitting process is available here.

