San Ramon debuts alarm permit program

The city of San Ramon is implementing a new registration system for alarms this year that is intended to reduce the approximately 2,000 to 3,000 false alarm calls to the city's police department each year, according to city officials.

"Beginning immediately, every San Ramon residence or business with an alarm system must obtain an alarm permit," an announcement from the city said.

Alarm permits are free-of-charge, and valid from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 annually.

The implementation comes following the council's approval of an ordinance that was introduced in November, laying out the requirements and justifications for the new permitting system.

"Alarm owners are responsible for ensuring their alarm system is properly working," San Ramon Police Chief Craig Stevens wrote in a letter to the public on the new measure. "False alarms are a substantial drain on police services, and alarm owners will be subject to fines according to the following schedule per calendar year."