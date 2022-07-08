News

Opera in the Vineyard returns in Livermore

Retzlaff Vineyards hosting LVO fundraiser July 17

by Jeremy Walsh / Livermore Vine

The scene at a prior Opera in the Vineyard event. (Photo courtesy LVO)

The Livermore Valley Opera's annual Opera in the Vineyard event fundraiser is back later this month, promising a "summer evening of opera and Broadway favorites in a relaxed, casual setting nestled among the vines," according to organizers.

The "dinner and a show" concept is re-envisioned as a "bring your own picnic dinner" format, with attendees able to purchase wine from host Retzlaff Vineyards, while listening to performances by professional opera singers.

"We are so excited that we can come together again to enjoy unique performances of opera arias, show tunes and maybe even a little cabaret," said Raquel Holt, event chair and LVO founder and board member. "You will not want to miss it."

Performing that night will be three well-known LVO artists -- tenor Alex Boyer, soprano Liisa Dávila and bass Kirk Eichelberger -- along with mezzo soprano Kathleen Moss, who is making her debut. Accompanying the performers will be pianist Varvara Milinder.

LVO will again offer its popular "Arias a la carte" portion of the program when guests have the opportunity to purchase songs from a "menu of delectable arias" for the singers to perform at the purchaser's table or seating area, according to organizers.

"Retzlaff's beautiful outdoor venue is surrounded by 100-years-old pepper trees and lovely vineyards. It offers a chance for the community to enjoy arias from classic operas in an informal setting," organizers said.

The event program will run from 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 17 at Retzlaff Vineyards at 1356 S. Livermore Ave. Gates open at 5 p.m. Guests are encouraged to carpool; no outside wines allowed.

Tickets will remain on sale through Monday (July 13). Visit www.LVOpera.com.

