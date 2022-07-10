Contra Costa's DeFerrari named California Prosecutor of the Year

Contra Costa County deputy district attorney Aron DeFerrari is California's 2021 Outstanding Prosecutor of the Year.

County District Attorney Diana Becton nominated DeFerrari in March 2022 in a letter sent to the California District Attorneys Association, which bestows the honor on attorneys who achieve excellence on complex and challenging cases throughout their careers.

"In the pandemic year, Aron DeFerrari faced challenges in and out of the courtroom," Becton said in a statement. "Despite COVID restrictions, Aron spent 103 days prosecuting three separate homicide trials against a total of five defendants. Most impressively, he convicted all five men of murder."

According to the DA's office, in the case of People v. Simons, Ortega and Porter-Kelly, DeFerrari used a novel felony murder doctrine to get second-degree murder convictions for aiding and abetting a defendant in 2016. That defendant was charged and convicted in the racially motivated killing of William Sims at the Capri Club bar in El Sobrante.

DeFerrari also successfully prosecuted a member of Oakland's Ghost Town Gang in People v. William Edwards for the 2018 killing of Taison Calderon-Lopez. Using wiretap and circumstantial evidence, DeFerrari convicted Edwards of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, and special circumstances.