Danville commission to vote on senior condo project on West El Pintado

The Danville Planning Commission is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a resolution that would allow for the development and construction of a 57-unit senior housing facility on West El Pintado near El Cerro Boulevard.
The proposed project would consist of developing a total of 1.88 acres on two parcels, with the resolution also including the approval of architecture, site and landscaping plans, as well as a permit for the removal of nine town-protected trees.
Although the town's General Plan would allow for a maximum of 47 units on the two lots, the applicant, Diamond Construction Inc., qualifies for a 20% density bonus granted to housing projects designated for seniors, according to town staff.
With the density bonus, the proposal coming to the commission's vote Tuesday would consist of more than 30 units per acre -- the minimum density that could qualify a project for low- or very-low-income units for the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) requirement.
"As a result, the proposed development would contribute towards meeting the town's low- and very-low-income RHNA assignment for the next eight year housing cycle," David Crompton, the town's chief of planning, said in a staff report.
Crompton noted that the site is one of the last that remains vacant within the 68-acre El Cerro Study Area, which resulted from a General Plan Amendment in 1986.
The proposed project would consist of condominiums ranging from one to three bedrooms in three-story buildings at 359 and 375 West El Pintado.
The Design Review Board recommended the project for approval in December, although the unit count at the time was 54. According to Crompton's report, the additional three units haven't resulted in "any substantial modifications to the exterior appearance of the building."
The Danville Planning Commission is set to meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday (July 12). The agenda is available here.
In other business
* Commissioners will consider a subdivision application that would allow for the development of nine single-family lots on a 3.04 acre property on Camino Tassajara. In compliance with the town's Inclusionary Housing Ordinance, two of the houses would also have attached accessory dwelling units.
While a majority of trees on the property are around the perimeter of the property and would remain standing, the proposed project would require the removal of 31 town-protected trees.
