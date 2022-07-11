Danville commission to vote on senior condo project on West El Pintado

The Danville Planning Commission is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a resolution that would allow for the development and construction of a 57-unit senior housing facility on West El Pintado near El Cerro Boulevard.

The proposed project would consist of developing a total of 1.88 acres on two parcels, with the resolution also including the approval of architecture, site and landscaping plans, as well as a permit for the removal of nine town-protected trees.

Although the town's General Plan would allow for a maximum of 47 units on the two lots, the applicant, Diamond Construction Inc., qualifies for a 20% density bonus granted to housing projects designated for seniors, according to town staff.

With the density bonus, the proposal coming to the commission's vote Tuesday would consist of more than 30 units per acre -- the minimum density that could qualify a project for low- or very-low-income units for the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) requirement.

"As a result, the proposed development would contribute towards meeting the town's low- and very-low-income RHNA assignment for the next eight year housing cycle," David Crompton, the town's chief of planning, said in a staff report.