Danville council to discuss mayor's installation event date

Election certification deadline falls after traditional date for ceremony this year

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Jul 11, 2022, 6:01 pm
The Danville Town Council is set Tuesday to discuss logistics -- particularly the date -- for this year's mayor's installation ceremony following November's general election.

"The swearing in of Councilmembers and the adoption of the election results takes place at the annual Mayor's Installation which is typically held on the first Tuesday in December," city clerk Marie Sunseri noted in a staff report.

This year, that date would be Dec. 6, which is 28 days after the Nov. 8 election. Election results are required to be certified 30 days after the election.

"Since the election results may or may not be certified by December 6, it is recommended that the Town Council consider modifying the regular meeting schedule and consider either Tuesday, December 13, 2022, or Tuesday, December 20, 2022, as the first regular meeting in December," Sunseri's report continued.

The discussion item during a council study session is set to offer direction to staff on what action item to bring to the council for a vote on this year's ceremony.

The Danville Town Council's study session is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday morning (July 12). The agenda is available here.

In other business

* The council will discuss meeting dates for the upcoming year, as well as the recruitment timeline and interview dates for vacant commission seats.

