San Ramon Planning Commission to present 'Year in Review' to City Council

Windflower Townhomes, the 47-unit housing project slated to replace the popular Golden Skate roller rink on Hooper Drive, is also approved, with construction to be determined. The rink is slated for closure on July 31.

Six projects that have been approved have construction dates that remain to be determined, including Aspen Wood Senior Apartments, TTLC Townhomes, Belmont Village, San Ramon Valley Apartments and the City Center Hotel.

The commission's "Year in Review" of projects that came before them in the last fiscal year consists of 16 different proposed projects and concept reviews that were approved or commented on, as well as the General Plan Annual Report and General Plan Update. Three projects are still under review.

The San Ramon City Council is set to hear a presentation Tuesday from the city's Planning Commission on projects that have come before the latter in the past year, as well as updates on the progress for some of those projects.

* As routine items on the consent agenda, the council is set to approve a memorandum of understanding between the city and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), and a salary and benefit resolution for unrepresented employees.

Of the housing projects reviewed over the past year, the 404-unit City Village was by far the largest. It was approved by commissioners in November, with construction kicking off in January.

Although most of the projects that the commission has considered have been aimed at housing, the Walking District, aimed at promoting pedestrian access to the growing center of the city, is one exception. It was recommended by the planning commission prior to being approved by the City Council in February.

Another proposed project that garnered controversy in the past year was the Marketplace renovation, which would replace commercial space that previously housed Nob Hill Foods , one of the city's few grocery stores. The public review process for that project is pending.

Commissioners faced scrutiny and pushback from a group of surrounding residents, who were opposed to the El Nido assisted living facility slated for the property where the abandoned 19th century house built and owned by the Harlan family now sits. That project was nonetheless approved by the Commission in May.

Other projects approved by commissioners in the past fiscal year have already been constructed, with services already up and running. One of these is Sandbox VR at City Center Bishop Ranch, which was approved in October after the denial of a resident's appeal .

San Ramon Planning Commission to present 'Year in Review' to City Council

Presentation to summarize major projects and votes over the past year