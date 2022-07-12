Community Briefs: DeSaulnier's App Challenge | Citizen Planning Academy | County property assessment rolls

The district's winners will be featured on the House of Representatives website, with young programmers of winning apps being invited to a reception at the U.S. Capitol, where their work will be displayed.

Registration is open through Oct. 31 at 8 p.m.

San Ramon's Citizen Planning Academy

The city of San Ramon has announced the return of its Citizen Planning Academy this year, with applications now open.

The program is aimed at providing community members with insight into the logic behind city planning, the planning process, and the impact of planning on communities.

The course will culminate with a mock Planning Commission meeting, and students will receive formal recognition from the City Council.

The free, five-week course is set to kick off on Sept. 12. Classes will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Mondays at San Ramon City Hall.

Applications are open through Aug. 5. More information is available here.

Assessment roll

Contra Costa County Assessor Gus Kramer has announced his office's certification of listed, assessed property in the county, and its affirmation by Clerk-Recorder Debi Cooper's office, for the current fiscal year.

"The increase to the local tax base for 2022-2023 is over $18.21 billion," Kramer said in a July 1 announcement. "This represents a 7.79% increase in assessed value and brings the total net local assessment roll to nearly $251.71 billion. The 2022-2023 assessment roll is the highest to date in Contra Costa County's history."

Kramer went on to highlight the cities with the largest increases in value of assessed property, as well as the lowest. San Ramon was amongst the latter, with a 5.98% increase, lower only than Hercules' 5.12% increase.

The highest increases were in Oakley at 16.48%, Pittsburg at 12.35% and Brentwood at 9.23%.

Kramer's annual letter to the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is available here.