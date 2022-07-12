Community Briefs: DeSaulnier's App Challenge | Citizen Planning Academy | County property assessment rolls

Congressional App Challenge
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) will be hosting the annual Congressional App Challenge once again this year, according to an announcement from his office.
"Each year it is a joy to see our students' ingenuity on display," DeSaulnier said in a statement. "As coding and STEM experience become increasingly important in the workforce and society, I'm excited to again host this competition and look forward to the creative app designs from students in Contra Costa."
The competition is open to middle and high school students in DeSaulnier's Congressional District 11, which includes Danville, Alamo, Blackhawk and northern portions of San Ramon.
DeSaulnier's office is seeking applications from individual students, or teams of up to four, who design an original program for mobile, tablet or other devices.
The district's winners will be featured on the House of Representatives website, with young programmers of winning apps being invited to a reception at the U.S. Capitol, where their work will be displayed.
Registration is open through Oct. 31 at 8 p.m.
San Ramon's Citizen Planning Academy
The city of San Ramon has announced the return of its Citizen Planning Academy this year, with applications now open.
The program is aimed at providing community members with insight into the logic behind city planning, the planning process, and the impact of planning on communities.
The course will culminate with a mock Planning Commission meeting, and students will receive formal recognition from the City Council.
The free, five-week course is set to kick off on Sept. 12. Classes will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Mondays at San Ramon City Hall.
Applications are open through Aug. 5. More information is available here.
Assessment roll
Contra Costa County Assessor Gus Kramer has announced his office's certification of listed, assessed property in the county, and its affirmation by Clerk-Recorder Debi Cooper's office, for the current fiscal year.
"The increase to the local tax base for 2022-2023 is over $18.21 billion," Kramer said in a July 1 announcement. "This represents a 7.79% increase in assessed value and brings the total net local assessment roll to nearly $251.71 billion. The 2022-2023 assessment roll is the highest to date in Contra Costa County's history."
Kramer went on to highlight the cities with the largest increases in value of assessed property, as well as the lowest. San Ramon was amongst the latter, with a 5.98% increase, lower only than Hercules' 5.12% increase.
The highest increases were in Oakley at 16.48%, Pittsburg at 12.35% and Brentwood at 9.23%.
Kramer's annual letter to the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is available here.
