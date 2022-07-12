News

Teens charged with armed robbery for Rolex thefts in Danville, Walnut Creek

18-year-old from Antioch pleads not guilty; status of juveniles' cases unclear

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 12, 2022, 8:37 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Contra Costa County prosecutors on Tuesday confirmed charges were brought against an 18-year-old Antioch man and two juveniles in connection with armed robberies of Rolex watches from victims in Danville and Walnut Creek this summer.

DA's Office logo.

Leon Cathay Fountain pleaded not guilty to three felony counts and four enhancements, including a gang enhancement, for armed robbery following his arraignment on July 7, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.

Two minors, whose names were not released, have been charged with second-degree armed robbery, according to county prosecutors. The status of the juvenile cases is unclear.

The three teenagers were arrested at a home in Antioch about two hours after a brazen daytime armed robbery in the Trader Joe's parking lot on Railroad Avenue in Danville just after 4:30 p.m. on July 1. The arrestees were also connected to an armed robbery in Walnut Creek on June 24, according to the DA's office.

Prosecutors allege Fountain and one of the minors used an illegal AR-style assault rifle and other guns in both incidents to steal Rolex watches. They say the Danville crime was carried out at the direction of the Klap street gang, which also allegedly told Fountain where to sell the watches -- which had an estimated value of between $30,000 and $40,000.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"In both robberies, the perpetrators followed their victims in vehicles. When the victim reached a location and exited their vehicle, Fountain and one of the minors would surround them at gunpoint and demand they hand over their watches," prosecutors said.

The Danville robbery involved a Black Acura with a distinctive marking that witnesses were able to describe for investigators. County sheriff's deputies located the suspect vehicle in Antioch in the early evening of July 1 and with the help of city police arrested the three suspects.

Fountain remains in custody in the Martinez Detention Facility while the minors are booked into county juvenile hall.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Jeremy Walsh, a Benicia native and American University alum, joined Embarcadero Media in November 2013. After serving as associate editor for the Pleasanton Weekly and DanvilleSanRamon.com, he was promoted to editor of the East Bay Division in February 2017. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Teens charged with armed robbery for Rolex thefts in Danville, Walnut Creek

18-year-old from Antioch pleads not guilty; status of juveniles' cases unclear

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 12, 2022, 8:37 pm

Contra Costa County prosecutors on Tuesday confirmed charges were brought against an 18-year-old Antioch man and two juveniles in connection with armed robberies of Rolex watches from victims in Danville and Walnut Creek this summer.

Leon Cathay Fountain pleaded not guilty to three felony counts and four enhancements, including a gang enhancement, for armed robbery following his arraignment on July 7, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.

Two minors, whose names were not released, have been charged with second-degree armed robbery, according to county prosecutors. The status of the juvenile cases is unclear.

The three teenagers were arrested at a home in Antioch about two hours after a brazen daytime armed robbery in the Trader Joe's parking lot on Railroad Avenue in Danville just after 4:30 p.m. on July 1. The arrestees were also connected to an armed robbery in Walnut Creek on June 24, according to the DA's office.

Prosecutors allege Fountain and one of the minors used an illegal AR-style assault rifle and other guns in both incidents to steal Rolex watches. They say the Danville crime was carried out at the direction of the Klap street gang, which also allegedly told Fountain where to sell the watches -- which had an estimated value of between $30,000 and $40,000.

"In both robberies, the perpetrators followed their victims in vehicles. When the victim reached a location and exited their vehicle, Fountain and one of the minors would surround them at gunpoint and demand they hand over their watches," prosecutors said.

The Danville robbery involved a Black Acura with a distinctive marking that witnesses were able to describe for investigators. County sheriff's deputies located the suspect vehicle in Antioch in the early evening of July 1 and with the help of city police arrested the three suspects.

Fountain remains in custody in the Martinez Detention Facility while the minors are booked into county juvenile hall.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.