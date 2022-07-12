Teens charged with armed robbery for Rolex thefts in Danville, Walnut Creek

Contra Costa County prosecutors on Tuesday confirmed charges were brought against an 18-year-old Antioch man and two juveniles in connection with armed robberies of Rolex watches from victims in Danville and Walnut Creek this summer.

Leon Cathay Fountain pleaded not guilty to three felony counts and four enhancements, including a gang enhancement, for armed robbery following his arraignment on July 7, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.

Two minors, whose names were not released, have been charged with second-degree armed robbery, according to county prosecutors. The status of the juvenile cases is unclear.

The three teenagers were arrested at a home in Antioch about two hours after a brazen daytime armed robbery in the Trader Joe's parking lot on Railroad Avenue in Danville just after 4:30 p.m. on July 1. The arrestees were also connected to an armed robbery in Walnut Creek on June 24, according to the DA's office.

Prosecutors allege Fountain and one of the minors used an illegal AR-style assault rifle and other guns in both incidents to steal Rolex watches. They say the Danville crime was carried out at the direction of the Klap street gang, which also allegedly told Fountain where to sell the watches -- which had an estimated value of between $30,000 and $40,000.