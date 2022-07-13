News

'Back to School Under the Stars' auction underway

Gala to return in person this Saturday after online events for two years

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Members of the 2019 Danville Town Council pose at a prior "Back to School Under the Stars" gala at the Tassajara Schoolhouse. (Image courtesy Museum of the San Ramon Valley)

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley is hosting the fifth annual "Back to School Under the Stars" gala and auction, with the latter underway online as of Monday, and the former set to return in person this Saturday.

The online auction remains open through Sunday, with offerings including spa and dining packages as well as various other goods, services, and experiences such as a flight over the U.S. Capitol.

The gala at the historic Tassajara One Room Schoolhouse is set for Saturday at 4 p.m., with NBC Bay Area anchor Jessica Aguirre slated as host for the event. Vocalist Eve Marie Shahoian will provide the evening's entertainment, accompanied by friends of The Jazz Room.

The annual fundraiser for MSRV was shifted online for the past two years during pandemic shutdowns and social distancing measures. The fifth annual event this year marks the first time it's been held in person since 2019.

Proceeds from the online auction and gala ticket sales go to MSRV, as well as from a raffle set for Saturday night.

More information, as well as event tickets and raffle tickets, are available here

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.