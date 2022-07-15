Candidates can apply for local elections starting Monday

The nomination period for candidates hoping to qualify for local elections on the Nov. 8 ballot opens on Monday (July 18).

In the Tri-Valley, positions will be available on the city councils and mayoral chair for San Ramon, Dublin Pleasanton and Livermore, as well as the Danville Town Council. Seats will also be up for grabs for the San Ramon Valley, Pleasanton, Dublin, Livermore Valley and Sunol-Glen school districts.

Other elected bodies with positions on the ballot include the Chabot-Las Positas and Contra Costa community college districts, Dublin San Ramon Services District, Livermore Area Recreation and Park District, East Bay Regional Park District, East Bay Municipal Utility District, Central Contra Costa Sanitary District, San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District and BART Board of Directors.

Across the board, the initial nomination deadline is open until Aug. 12, but if an incumbent doesn't submit candidacy paperwork in time, the filing period will be extended five calendar days (Aug. 17) and remain open only to non-incumbents. There is no extension period if the seat is currently vacant or opening up due to term limits.

Contact the individual public agency or the county elections office for more information.