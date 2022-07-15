News

Candidates can apply for local elections starting Monday

San Ramon and Danville councils, SRVUSD board among agencies with seats on ballot

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Fri, Jul 15, 2022, 4:58 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The nomination period for candidates hoping to qualify for local elections on the Nov. 8 ballot opens on Monday (July 18).

In the Tri-Valley, positions will be available on the city councils and mayoral chair for San Ramon, Dublin Pleasanton and Livermore, as well as the Danville Town Council. Seats will also be up for grabs for the San Ramon Valley, Pleasanton, Dublin, Livermore Valley and Sunol-Glen school districts.

Other elected bodies with positions on the ballot include the Chabot-Las Positas and Contra Costa community college districts, Dublin San Ramon Services District, Livermore Area Recreation and Park District, East Bay Regional Park District, East Bay Municipal Utility District, Central Contra Costa Sanitary District, San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District and BART Board of Directors.

Across the board, the initial nomination deadline is open until Aug. 12, but if an incumbent doesn't submit candidacy paperwork in time, the filing period will be extended five calendar days (Aug. 17) and remain open only to non-incumbents. There is no extension period if the seat is currently vacant or opening up due to term limits.

Contact the individual public agency or the county elections office for more information.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Jeremy Walsh, a Benicia native and American University alum, joined Embarcadero Media in November 2013. After serving as associate editor for the Pleasanton Weekly and DanvilleSanRamon.com, he was promoted to editor of the East Bay Division in February 2017. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local city government news. Become a member today.
Join

Candidates can apply for local elections starting Monday

San Ramon and Danville councils, SRVUSD board among agencies with seats on ballot

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Fri, Jul 15, 2022, 4:58 am

The nomination period for candidates hoping to qualify for local elections on the Nov. 8 ballot opens on Monday (July 18).

In the Tri-Valley, positions will be available on the city councils and mayoral chair for San Ramon, Dublin Pleasanton and Livermore, as well as the Danville Town Council. Seats will also be up for grabs for the San Ramon Valley, Pleasanton, Dublin, Livermore Valley and Sunol-Glen school districts.

Other elected bodies with positions on the ballot include the Chabot-Las Positas and Contra Costa community college districts, Dublin San Ramon Services District, Livermore Area Recreation and Park District, East Bay Regional Park District, East Bay Municipal Utility District, Central Contra Costa Sanitary District, San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District and BART Board of Directors.

Across the board, the initial nomination deadline is open until Aug. 12, but if an incumbent doesn't submit candidacy paperwork in time, the filing period will be extended five calendar days (Aug. 17) and remain open only to non-incumbents. There is no extension period if the seat is currently vacant or opening up due to term limits.

Contact the individual public agency or the county elections office for more information.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.